Poll: With unlocking fees now banned, do you think carriers will increase rate plan prices?

Jun 15, 2017

12:12 PM EDT

41 comments

canada wireless

The CRTC has announced that it is putting an end to Canadian carrier unlocking fees and as of December 1st 2017, carriers will no longer be able to charge an unlocking fee or sell locked devices.

With this news there has been an outpour of happiness from readers, but there has also been some concern surrounding the price of Canadian rate plans. Many readers feel that with this change carriers will just find another way to get the money. After all, in 2016 Canadian carriers made over $37.7 million CAD just from unlocking fees.

With that being said, what do you think? Will we see a rate plan increase like we did with the removal of three-year rate plans? Or will things stay the same?



Comments

  • Alex

    in their calculations, they’ll assume a 45 million revenue in 2017, and a 55 million revenue 2018. They’ll get that money one way or another, unless the CRTC somehow manages to prevent that, which i doubt. But honestly, the unlocking stuff is ridiculous. I know people who forget to unlock their phones before a trip, and can’t use their phones with the local sims, and just gets annoying. I dont mind contracts, and the contract termination fee’s if I choose to switch prior to the expiry of the contract. Thats all fair. Just dont charge me an extra unlocking fee AFTER the contract expires and i just want to go elsewhere. absolute bs.

    • MrQ

      Theoretically unlocked phones should increase the number of people shopping around, which should force carriers to attract consumers by offering better value. However in Canada pretty much everyone likes to sign up for contracts. You will now have an unlocked phone, but still stuck in a contract.

    • It’s Me

      Theoretically, yes. But the cartel still retains absolute market power, so they can freely avoid natural economic rules like that.

      And yes, contracts will still lock people to a carrier, but that’s the point of the contract and is done of free will by the consumer. It is working as intended. But since it will be physically easier to move carriers, hopefully that will force them to actually compete on price.

      The poll needs another option. “Carriers will increase prices anyway, regardless of the abolition of locks and fees”.

  • Surveillance

    An unlocked phone gives a consumer greater choice. More choice = more competition. Prices should either come way down or carriers will offer more value add for about the same price as you’re paying now. More DATA!

    • Pedro

      I agree and I fully support this unlocked direction. But if the big 3 (and all of their discount flanker brands) move collectively to bump phone plan prices, where will the competition come from?

    • Aaron Hoyland

      Wind/Freedom Mobile. I don’t mean to be glib, but given that they’ve recently purchased significant spectrum from Videotron, it’s not hard to read the tea leaves and see that they’re planning a fairly aggressive expansion. It’ll take some time, but once their network is further built out, they become a much more viable option for many Canadians.

    • John Lofwire

      I would never use a crappy network so wind/freedom mobile is not for me.

      Also videotron spectrum sold are AWS based and are horrible for in building usage.

      So no thanks…

    • Omar

      This is Canada we’re talking about. Wishful thinking.

  • Ricky Bobby

    There are three certainties in life

    Death, taxes and Robellus raising prices for CRTC political reasons

    • Alex

      i wouldn’t say CRTC’s political reasons, but you’re right.

  • villain

    The big 3 will. the CRTC just needs to open the gates to more competition.

    • hardy83

      Pretty sure that’s more the federal governments responsibility and Industry Canada, not the CRTCs.

    • John Lofwire

      IF the governement want more competition they need to invest billion of Canadian tax payer money to build up a coast to coast network to compete with the current big 3.
      Then they be able to invite outside company to use those network to make them enter canadian market.

      Otherwise you can dream because any outside carrier trying to get into canada like Verizon did not want to build a coast to coast network for billion and only start making money in 5 to 10 years.

      They wanted current carrier to let them use the current network for as cheap as possible so they can put price under current carrier and make big profit margin as they have no network to maintain.

      You need to understand all the element of the equation before speaking plz.

  • MrQ

    This is a good move, but I don’t think it will have many benefits in Canada as most people still go with 2 year contracts. Even if your phone is now unlocked, you are still stuck in a contract. You can’t jump carriers every 6 months without penalties.

    What needs to happen is all phones should be sold separately from carrier plans. People need to buy phones outright from Bestbuy, Amazon etc instead of signing up for 2 year contracts and then go shopping for plans from various providers, as they do in Europe/Asia.

    • Will Maitner

      Even in the states where they are getting rid of subsidies, they are kinda going with the tabs, where you still get it at a much lower price, you’re just paying a monthly 0% loan for the phone.. Like getting a tablet here..

    • Francois Nguyen

      Totally agree with you on this. If the telcos expect losses from ban of unlocking fees alone, then they should just give up selling cellphones. Just let other companies take care of storing expensive cellphones in their inventory…

  • Crazy Legs™

    Of course they will raise their prices. They do every chance they get.

    And more competition is great, if you live in one of the major metropolitan areas where wind/freedom exist (or Saskatchewan where there’s SaskTel). But anywhere else, we get gouged by Bell/Telus because they own the towers. What I’d like to see is consistent pricing across the country.

    Take a look at the plans Telus offers in Saskatchewan, and compare them to what they offer in BC and Alberta. It’s shocking. Unlimited Nationwide Calling and 10GB of Data in Saskatchewan is $75; in BC it’s $150. Literally twice the price.

    • HiKsFiles

      Communist!

      What do you think would happen? We’d all pay a consistent 150$/month for that plan all accross Canada

    • Aleph Ruehl

      So much this! The whole practice of Telcos consumers in one Provence more than those of another is ridiculous. The fact that it’s profit driven is evident where they competition and concurrently lower prices. See Vidéotron and Québec.

    • Shawn Lancaster

      Do you understand WHY the provincial providers are so much cheaper? I’ll try to explain.

      SaskTel, MTS, and Videotron all but their own infrastructure, just like the Big 3. However, where the Big 3 built national networks, the provincial carriers each only covered their own province. They have roaming partnerships with other carriers to provide service outside of their native provinces. On top of that, they’re all funded by their provincial government (except MTS, which recently got sold to Bell). This means that their overall expenditure in creating a works service has been markedly less than the national carriers. And the costs for advertising, retail overhead, call center staff, network maintenance, etc. is all less because of the smaller coverage area and lower number of subscribers. That’s why they can afford to sell their services for less. The Big 3 lower their prices in those provinces to complete, but it costs them a lot. It directly affects profits, and whatever you think, that does matter. A company that isn’t profitable won’t stay in business. If telcos couldn’t make money, then you wouldn’t have your phone.

    • John Lofwire

      Crazy dont forget Quebec we enjoy some good pricing here as well ( compared to most others provinces )

  • WeirdG

    I wouldn’t be surprised if carriers jacked up the prices of the devices they sell, to cover the loss from this decision.

    • Will Maitner

      Except there is no loss to them.. They pay the same price locked/unlocked.. And you still have to complete the same contract.. But they will SAY they have to pay more somewhere..

    • John Lofwire

      I agree about android device.

      But iphone never come unlocked Apple lock them for the carrier to sell it to them ( they keep exclusivity of unlocked phone at apple store )

      They also charge a fee for every unlock you do and i know the fee is much higher than any others OEM charge for unlock codes. ( because its apple thats handle unlocking your device from there own server. )

      Minimum they will increase iphone price because its will cost them more.
      And as usually when they increase iphone price others device will follow because why not milk client even more…

  • hardy83

    Of course they will. Regardless of any decisions or mandates, they will raise their prices every 6 months anyways.

  • tremsr

    They can raise them more?!!?!?

  • David

    The weapon of choice of the big 3 is monetary retaliation when faced with legislation. This way they can make a case that legislation is ineffective and that less government and a freer market is better.

    This is what I foresee happening. Phones will be unlocked. The big 3 MAY find a way to add a fee by another name.

    Here’s the biggest loophole in the legislation. It does not say in the code that unlocked phones cannot be crippled by removing certain bands used by competitors.

    They will also rationalize higher MSRP prices for outright purchases of phones as a way to keep consumers away from month to month subscriptions. They will increase the “perceived” discount you get on a phone on a contract as a means to lock you in.

    • John Lofwire

      Yes i agree with you.
      Based on my more than 12 years in cellphone industry thats the most probable even thats will happen following this registration.

      We will see more device custom made for specific carrier with limited band as well as an increase in MSRP price of devices.

  • They can try to increase prices but people can revolt, pay off what they have left owing on their phone and change providers to someone who has what they want/need for less. Then the old providers bank accounts will start to hurt and they will finally get the message that they are charging way too much!

    • John Lofwire

      And what if they all increase device price instead to compensate?
      You can switch as much as you want but you gonna pay 50$ more on top of the device price every time you gonna change device.

      I beleive thats what will happen.

  • MoYeung

    Why people here are so overwhelmingly negative to think that rate plan prices must go up?

    Even good news become bad news, this sucks.

    • 4SerenityNow

      Because this is Canada and we have to have something to complain about ????

    • MoYeung

      If someone is fatalistic about something, especially an unpleasant event or situation, they feel that they cannot change or control it, and therefore that there is no purpose in trying.

    • John Lofwire

      You obviously dont know corporation.

      they will at minimum put thats fee on your bill for your new phone thats the minimum they will do.

  • Surtock

    I just had a quick peek over at T-Mobile and, on the surface, Canadians can use their service in most places. in Canada. From what I saw, I can get unlimited talk and text plus 4gb of LTE data for $50US/$66CAD. That’s $9 cheaper than I already pay, and for more!

    “Now you can call from Mexico and Canada just like you do in the U.S., and if you’re traveling in Mexico or Canada, your talk, text, and data work just like they do at home. It’s all with no data overages, no annual service contract, and best of all, no extra cost.”
    Of course you would need a US C.C. and address, but for those willing to jump through a couple of hoops..

    Help me in finding the flaws in this.

    • It’s Me

      They usually have checks to limit how much you use out of country. So if saw, for example, that 100% of your usage was in Canada, they’d likely cut you off.

      Not for extended international use; you must reside in the U.S. and primary usage must occur on our U.S. network.

    • Surtock

      I would have to read the fine print, but you’re likely right. Mind you, could be a good marketing plan on their behalf.

    • It’s Me

      I edited and quoted the fine print.

    • John Lofwire

      Problem is Tmobile not allowed to port-in canadian number and/or give you canadian number.
      so if ppl need to call you its gonna cost them a lots lol.

  • Stephen_81

    Carriers will likely increase prices, but not a huge jack up.
    If I was a carrier big wig, I’d put out a notice of pricing going up in 2018, customers who purchased a plan between Jan 1 2016 & Dec 31st 2017 will keep their current plan throughout 2018, all other plans will be brought into a 2018 market plan, and a discount based on years of continuous service will be applied, ALL plans that are contract free will raise with the market rate and be discounted based on years of being a continuous loyal customer.

    The beauty of a model like this is you kill off grandfathered plans, reducing back end support, your discount needs to rapidly scale in the first 7 years then become marginally better beyond since you’ve secured some complacency as well as a barrier to leaving to another carrier is market rates.

  • Danny Account

    um they have already startied recouping their losses.