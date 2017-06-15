Poll: With unlocking fees now banned, do you think carriers will increase rate plan prices?

The CRTC has announced that it is putting an end to Canadian carrier unlocking fees and as of December 1st 2017, carriers will no longer be able to charge an unlocking fee or sell locked devices.
With this news there has been an outpour of happiness from readers, but there has also been some concern surrounding the price of Canadian rate plans. Many readers feel that with this change carriers will just find another way to get the money. After all, in 2016 Canadian carriers made over $37.7 million CAD just from unlocking fees.
Finally….except that prices will start increasing again (repeat of 3 year contract bans)…be careful what you wish for
— Pascal P (@macfisto1991) June 15, 2017
With that being said, what do you think? Will we see a rate plan increase like we did with the removal of three-year rate plans? Or will things stay the same?
