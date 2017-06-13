MMVA pre-show to stream exclusively on Twitter

Twitter Canada is joining Much and iHeartRadio Canada in its first ever Canadian livestreaming deal.
On June 18th between 6:30 and 8:00pm EST music lovers around the globe will have the chance to watch the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) live stream pre-show exclusively on Twitter. The event is hosted by Much Creators Dan Rodo, Marlon Palmer, Alayna Fender and Michael Rizzi and feature interviews and appearances from MMVA hosts, performers, and presenters.
Twitter has become a large part of the MMVA experience, as 74 percent of Canadian Twitter users utilize the social networking platform to find out the winners as they are announced, according to Twitter.
This year, Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara will co-host the MMVAs and the award show will feature appearances by many popular Twitter stars from music, film and television.
The MMVAs pre-show is streaming exclusively on Twitter, while the award show is available on Much, CTV, VRAK and the iHeartRadio app at 9:00pm EST on June 18th.
“Much and iHeartRadio are perfect partners for our first-ever Canadian live streaming announcement. Live video has become central to the Twitter experience for Canadians on our platform and we’re proud to be working with these top partners to bring the #MMVAs pre-show to music fans across Canada and around the world. Look for more ‘made in Canada’ live streaming announcements coming soon from our team,” said Rory Capern, managing director of Twitter Canada in a press statement.
The MMVAs will feature performances and appearances by:
- 4YallEntertainment (@4YallEnt)
- Arkells (@arkellsmusic)
- Bea Miller (@beamiller)
- Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11)
- Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello)
- Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen)
- David Mazouz (@realdavidmazouz)
- DNCE (@DNCE)
- Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron)
- Hedley (@Hedleyonline)
- Iggy Azalea (@IGGYAZALEA)
- Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons)
- Jazz Cartier (@JazzCartier)
- Jessie Reyez (@Jessiereyez)
- Julia Michaels (@imjmichaels)
- Jus Reign (@JusReign)
- Kat Graham (@KatGraham)
- Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer)
- KJ Apa (@kj_apa)
- Lights (@lights)
- Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII)
- Lorde (@lorde)
- Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt)
- Massari (@massari)
- Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)
- Nikki Bella (@BellaTwins)
- Post Malone (@PostMalone)
- Scott Helman (@ScottHelman)
- Serena Ryder (@SerenaRyder)
- Shawn Hook (@ShawnHook)
- Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch)
- Shenae Grimes-Beech (@shenaegrimes)
- Torrance Coombs (@torrancecoombs)
- Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley)
- Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawMusic)
Source: Twitter Canada
