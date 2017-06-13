News
Leaked schematic suggests what Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might look like

Jun 13, 2017

7:42 AM EDT

14 comments

Back of Note 7 smartphone

A newly leaked schematic courtesy of SlashLeaks provides an intriguing look at what the Galaxy Note smartphone may look like.

Note 8 Schematic

The schematics suggests the Note 8 will include a dual rear-facing camera, a first for Samsung, and back-facing fingerprint sensor. In a retreat from the strange decision choice that was the Galaxy S8’s fingerprint sensor, the sensor here is shown to be centered below the camera module, instead of offset to the side like it is on Samsung’s current flagship.

If the schematic is legitimate, then it corroborates the rumours we’ve heard that Samsung has had difficulty embedding a fingerprint sensor inside of smartphone displays.

Note 8 Schematic

I’ll also note all the ports align properly, something that has been true of past Samsung devices. The last interesting detail is that the phone will reportedly feature stereo speakers.

A lot of these feature points we’ve heard in past rumours, which may just suggest someone has simply been closely following the Note 8 rumour mill instead of that this schematic represents a legitimate leak.

What do you think of the schematic? Let us know in the comment section below.

Source: SlashLeaks

Comments

  • George

    Just another Galaxy…

    • Dimitri

      Just Another LG, Just Another Nexus, just another iPhone, Just another Huawei, Just another HTC.

    • George

      It is! Unless someone comes out with something revolutionary/ extraordinary, what else you can do except better chip, screen, memory, color, etc?!
      It is like se$! No matter who you sleep with, maybe it will be just a variant, but you know the result and outcome!

  • XY

    usb c and headphone jack is a bonus

  • design is ….uninspiring …. but then again…how much can you really do to improve on the S8’s design?
    but headphone jack and usb C is def a good combo

    • Jon Duke

      You are right. All they should do is make it larger so the phone doesn’t end up with a 6.2 inch screen while being 50cm long. If they do that, with the pen and a dock accessory, it’s a perfect device.

  • Gord Walford

    Where’s the S-pen?

    • FlamesFan89

      In the second schematic, it is at the top of the drawing to the right.

  • birdman_36

    Please let it have a flat screen.

  • AllMyWat

    Flat 6.5″ screen. No edge display. No stupid 16:9 aspect ratio. The Note does not need to be as edgy (sorry, all) and “cool” as the S8. The Note is a production devce. Please, Samsung! I really need a proper Note phone, it’s been too long.

  • Jon Duke

    What I am noticing is the ratio of large Vs long seems to make sense contrary to the S8 and the G6. I am going to have to spend!

  • Roger

    The drawing makes it look like it will have dual speakers. That’s a first for Samsung.

  • sgtpepper & walrus

    Awesome, I’m quite excited by this rudimentary drawing. Anyone know if the phone will come with a tank of fire retardant as well?

  • Pingback: indica()