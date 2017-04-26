News
Android Nougat now available on Telus Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge smartphones

Apr 26, 2017

9:43 AM EDT

1 comments

telus galaxy S6 android n update

Good things come to those who wait.

After delaying the release of Android Nougat to the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge by several weeks, Telus has started to push the latest major Android release to Samsung’s 2015 flagship.

If your phone hasn’t prompted you to download the update already, pull down the notification shade, tap the cog settings icon, scroll down and tap About phone and tap update.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Nougat update page

In other S6 news, Rogers is scheduled to update S6 devices on its network in a few short days.

Thanks for the tip, Hani!

Comments

  • Dennis Furlan

    I’m on Bell, and I was somehow able to manually download and install Nougat 7.0 on my S6 edge. I immediately starting getting a “Google Play services has stopped” error message, which isn’t a big deal, since i just click on it, it goes away, and the phone keeps running fine. But I contacted Bell support on Twitter about it, and they don’t know how I got the update, since they haven’t released it yet. They think I used a third-party app, which I didn’t. I simply used the manual update feature on my phone. Bell punted by telling me to contact Samsung directly, which I’m in the process of doing with Samsung Canada on Twitter. Weird.