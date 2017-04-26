Android Nougat now available on Telus Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge smartphones

Good things come to those who wait.
After delaying the release of Android Nougat to the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge by several weeks, Telus has started to push the latest major Android release to Samsung’s 2015 flagship.
If your phone hasn’t prompted you to download the update already, pull down the notification shade, tap the cog settings icon, scroll down and tap About phone and tap update.
In other S6 news, Rogers is scheduled to update S6 devices on its network in a few short days.
Thanks for the tip, Hani!
