Google clarifies which Chromebooks will get Android apps

Apr 26, 2017

9:36 AM EDT

6 comments

Samsung Chromebook android apps

It’s been almost a year since Google announced that Android apps would make their way to Chrome OS. Unfortunately, only six Chromebook devices currently feature support for the Play Store. Worse yet, Google has been slow to add support for additional devices.

While it’s not an expedited schedule, the company has released a new Chromebook list that better reflects when individual devices will gain access to the Play Store. All told, more than 80 devices are currently on the list — though with the majority of Chromebooks, Google says Play Store support is “planned,” and the company doesn’t list final dates.

Moreover, while some devices currently feature beta Android app support, a footnote notes that doesn’t necessarily mean those same devices will be able to install Play Store apps with the next stable Chrome OS update.

Notable devices on the list include a variety of Samsung devices like the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus.

With Google I/O slated to start next month, it’s likely we’ll learn more about Google’s plans for Chrome OS.

Source: Google

Comments

  • awhite2600

    While it’s nice to have an updated list, it’s little more than a tease. Google announced Android apps on Chrome devices nearly a year ago. So far only a handful of devices have support with some of those still being in the beta channel. Everything else is “planned”. What does that mean? The next few months, next year … never?

  • Mauricio Araujo

    “Google Clarifies..” ?
    Maybe Google did because the article certainly didn’t, where is the link to revised list ?

    • Brad Fortin

      You’ll have to follow the source link. The list seems a little long to copy it all into this article.

  • mizkitty

    Wonder how many people bought Chromebooks a year ago thinking they’d get app support eventually…

    Google really dropped the ball on this.

