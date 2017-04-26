Wi-Fi Calling, one of the big service improvements Freedom Mobile promised when it rebranded from Wind Mobile, is now available.
To start, the feature is only available to LG V20 users, with support for additional devices coming at a later date (additionally, the device needs to have been purchased directly from Freedom). Moreover, to enable the feature, Freedom Mobile subscribers are required to register their home address with the carrier due to regulation related to 911 calling.
Like with other carriers, any Wi-Fi-assisted usage still counts against one’s call, text and data buckets. That said, Wi-Fi calling is available to all Freedom post-paid plan holders as long as they have a compatible device.
Source: Freedom Mobile
Comments