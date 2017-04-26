News
Freedom Mobile launches Wi-Fi calling

Apr 26, 2017

10:42 AM EDT

9 comments

Back of LG V20 smartphone

Wi-Fi Calling, one of the big service improvements Freedom Mobile promised when it rebranded from Wind Mobile, is now available.

To start, the feature is only available to LG V20 users, with support for additional devices coming at a later date (additionally, the device needs to have been purchased directly from Freedom). Moreover, to enable the feature, Freedom Mobile subscribers are required to register their home address with the carrier due to regulation related to 911 calling.

Like with other carriers, any Wi-Fi-assisted usage still counts against one’s call, text and data buckets. That said, Wi-Fi calling is available to all Freedom post-paid plan holders as long as they have a compatible device.

Source: Freedom Mobile

Comments

  • Eluder

    Hmm, with LTE and WiFi Calling, Freedom may finally be good enough to switch to.
    I wonder if it will work with My S7 or S8 from Rogers; can always change to the Freedom CSC on the device.

    • John W

      By the time the service is comparable the price will be too.

  • Kenjuta

    I don’t believe wifi calling counts towards one’s cell phone plan’s data bucket like the article suggests

    • Spencer Navarra-Chew

      Correct

  • They should open it up to all capable phones no matter where we bought our phones. I am not switching my Google Pixel XL for the LG V20 .

    • Spencer Navarra-Chew

      I’m confident it will roll out to other devices in the future. It’s just easier to work out the bugs starting with one device where they control the OS version.

  • Spencer Navarra-Chew

    All Freedom plans have unlimited call and text, plus there shouldn’t be any ‘Away’ network charges over WiFi. Also, obviously you’re not using your data bucket while on WiFi.

  • WiFi calling is great but I’d like to see Freedom put emphasis on expanding its home network coverage area and reduce it’s reliance on domestic roaming partners like the Big Three.

  • Spencer Navarra-Chew

    The best thing about this is One can remember when we had WiFi calling a decade ago on Rogers 2.5G with my old BlackBerry.
    Then they killed it. Now it’s back. ????