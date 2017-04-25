Google’s Pixel 2 smartphones said to feature Snapdragon 835 chips

Google’s two new Pixel smartphones, currently know by their codenames, ‘Walleye’ and ‘Muskie,’ will likely feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor, according to references found within the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
On Monday, WinFuture.de‘s Roland Quandt spotted MSM8998, the Snapdragon 835’s model number, linked to Walleye and Muskie in the code repository.
QuandtÂ also found references to Taimen, likewise said to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, which may be a Pixel brandedÂ tablet, according to an earlier report from Droid Life.
It’s also possible that Google, like Apple, plans to release three smartphones in 2017.Â According to South Korea’s Electronic Times, Google recently extended an $880.29 million USD investment offer to LG Display to help the company boost its output of curved OLED screens. Due to the limited supply of OLED screens, GoogleÂ may take a similar approach to Apple wherein just one of the search giant’s phones features a curved screen.
Last year, the Pixel and Pixel XL each came with a Snapdragon 821 chipset. Today’sÂ rumour suggests, contraryÂ to what the company did in 2016, that Qualcomm may not plan to release a mid-year upgrade to its latest chip.
We’ll likely learn more about the Pixel 2 in the weeks and months to come. In the meantime, it’s best to take all of these reports with a good amount of skepticism.
Source: WinFuture.de
