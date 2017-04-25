News
Google’s Pixel 2 smartphones said to feature Snapdragon 835 chips

Apr 25, 2017

8:42 AM EDT

3 comments

Pixel smartphone on desk

Google’s two new Pixel smartphones, currently know by their codenames, ‘Walleye’ and ‘Muskie,’ will likely feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor, according to references found within the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

On Monday, WinFuture.de‘s Roland Quandt spotted MSM8998, the Snapdragon 835’s model number, linked to Walleye and Muskie in the code repository.

QuandtÂ also found references to Taimen, likewise said to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, which may be a Pixel brandedÂ tablet, according to an earlier report from Droid Life.

It’s also possible that Google, like Apple, plans to release three smartphones in 2017.Â According to South Korea’s Electronic Times, Google recently extended an $880.29 million USD investment offer to LG Display to help the company boost its output of curved OLED screens. Due to the limited supply of OLED screens, GoogleÂ may take a similar approach to Apple wherein just one of the search giant’s phones features a curved screen.

Last year, the Pixel and Pixel XL each came with a Snapdragon 821 chipset. Today’sÂ rumour suggests, contraryÂ to what the company did in 2016, that Qualcomm may not plan to release a mid-year upgrade to its latest chip.

We’ll likely learn more about the Pixel 2 in the weeks and months to come. In the meantime, it’s best to take all of these reports with a good amount of skepticism.

Source: WinFuture.de

Comments

  • Roger

    Won’t pay $1000 for one, though.

  • fred

    If it ships with the 835, any reason why it’s not ready in April like the Galaxy S8?

    They can’t release 6 months later, with similar specs and no discount, and expect it to be a success.

    • thereasoner

      Everyone can’t release in April, Samsungs launch is huge and supplies limited. That said, they should be able to move it up a couple of months one would think but that cuts down on development/testing time. Last years short development time is said to have cost the Pixels decent water/dust resistance.

      More worrisome than whether the Pixel 2 will have an updated SD 835 chip or not is can Google release in more countries, on more carriers and get enough of them built to do that. They certainly couldn’t for the first one.

      As far as being 6 months after Samsung, that’s not a big deal anyways imo. Google will always have something Samsung will never have in timely updates. They just need to be just as good or better in hardware/features/cameras etc. They did that this year hence the demand for the Pixels.