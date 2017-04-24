LinkedIn now hasÂ half a billion members acrossÂ 200 countries, the networking service announced Monday.
In a blog post, LinkedIn says this represents over 10 million active jobs, access to 9 million plus companies and more than 100,000 articles published every week.
According to LinkedIn, each connection made throughÂ its service reflectsÂ an average of 400 new people that users can get introduced to. Through these people, further connections can be made with 100 new relevant companies and average of over 500 jobs.
LinkedIn also released statistics on users in different countries and how many people they’re connected with, on average:
Top 5 most connected countries
- United Arab Emirates (211 average connections)
- Netherlands (188 average connections)
- Singapore (152 average connections)
- United Kingdon (144 average connections)
- Denmark (143 average connections)
Top 5 most connected places
- London, United Kingdom (307 average connections)
- Amsterdam Area, Netherlands (288 average connections)
- San Francisco Bay Area (241Â average connections)
- Greater Jakarta Area (225Â average connections)
- Milan Area, Italy (223Â average connections)
Top 5 most connected industries
- staffing and recruiting (702Â average connections)
- venture capital and private equity (423Â average connections)
- human resources (380Â average connections)
- management consulting (304Â average connections)
- online media (303Â average connections)
Top 5 most connected job functions
- human resources (415Â average connections)
- product management (324Â average connections)
- business development (283Â average connections)
- marketing (272Â average connections)
- consulting (244Â average connections)
LinkedIn says that in the future, it will be adding personalized insights intoÂ top connections and how they can help with career goals under the MyNetwork tab.
World leaders have even taken to LinkedIn, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau using the platform to write about how Budget 2017 will affectÂ Canadians.
Image credit: WikimediaÂ CommonsÂ
Source: LinkedIn
