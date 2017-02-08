Discarded batteries cause fire at Chinese Samsung SDI plant

Just when you thought you wouldn’t see another Samsung battery combustion story — the company’s affiliate, Samsung SDI suffered a minor fire in a plant in Tianjin, China, caused by discarded batteries. The plant is one of SDI’s five locations in China and a major one for phone battery production.
A Samsung spokesperson confirmed that the fire broke out in an area of the plant used for waste, including faulty batteries, in a statement to Reuters. The spokesperson also noted there were no casualties and no significant impact to the plant’s operations.
The Wuqing branch of the Tianjin Fire Department posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the “material that caught fire was lithium batteries inside the production workshops and some half-finished products,” and added that it took 110 firefighters and 19 trucks to put out the fire.
Samsung SDI is one of the two battery producers that Samsung blamed for its Note 7 combustion issues, the other being China’s Amperex Technology Ltd. The Note 7 was combustion-prone due to two separate battery flaws and was permanently discontinued in October 11th, 2016, after less than two months on the shelf.
Source: Reuters
