BlackBerry is showing Canadians the love by cutting the price of its latest Android devices.
Gearing up for the big Valentine’s Day, BlackBerry is holding a special sale that sees the DTEK50 cut from $429 to $344 CAD no-term. In addition, the DTEK60 has also been slashed by $53 to $597 CAD. Both devices are unlocked and on sale until
The DTEK50 features a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, Snapdragon 617 processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable by an extra 2TB with a microSD card), Android 6.0, and a 2610 mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0. In addition, the DTEK50 is the thinnest BlackBerry ever created at 7.4 mm. It also features a 13-megapixel auto-focus camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
Similar to the DTEK50, the DTEK60 features improved specs with a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel display, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, 3,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 21-megapixel back-facing camera with phase detection auto-focus and dual-tone LED flash, and, last but not least, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
Interested… or are you going to hold out for the Mercury?
Source: BlackBerry
Comments
Pingback: BlackBerry DTEK50 and DTEK60 see lovely price cuts for Valentine’s Day | Daily Update()
Pingback: BlackBerry DTEK50 and DTEK60 see lovely price cuts for Valentine’s Day | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()