The LG Watch Sport, the second of two smartwatches Google will reportedly announce at a rumoured February 9th Android Wear 2.0 event, will cost $350 USD (approximately $455 CAD), according to Android Police‘s David Ruddock.
Citing one of the publication’s “trusted sources,” Ruddock says Android Police is confident in the accuracy of its information, though notes the website is unsure if colour and band options could raise the price of certain configurations.
For those that haven’t been following the rumours leading up to the final release of Android Wear 2.0, the LG Watch Sport is the bigger and more feature-rich sibling of the LG Watch Style (pictured to the left in the above image). LG has reportedly designed the wearable to include LTE functionality, as well as a NFC chip for Android Pay support, GPS, heart-rate tracking, more buttons and a bigger, denser screen.
If the LG Watch Sport does end up costing about $450 in Canada, it will have a higher starting price than the Apple Watch Series 2 — though the latter can cost as much as $1389, and it doesn’t come with built-in LTE functionality.
Image credit: TechnoBuffalo
Source: Android Police
