Freedom Mobile customers experiencing US data roaming outage

Freedom Mobile recently removed T-Mobile as a roaming partner in the United States to have AT&T be its sole provider. However, it seems those currently travelling south of the border are having a challenge using data with Freedom’s AT&T-only roaming agreement.
Freedom customers have been complaining about an AT&T data outage for several days on social media. According to a number of customers on Twitter, and emails we’ve received, calls and texts are going through but data connectivity is not available.
The first complaints started on January 24th and Freedom Mobile has yet to release an official statement. However, support staff has been active on Twitter by attributing the issue with AT&T, noting, “our roaming partner is currently experiencing a network interruption affecting roaming data, they are working on resolving this as soon as possible.”
Freedom’s team have informed several customers that the issue could be with AT&T’s network not being able to connect with non-AT&T SIMs. However, Twitter user @AlexSchedmonton says his wife, a Bell subscriber, was able to connect to AT&T’s network and roam with data without any problems, which means if it’s an AT&T problem, it’s only impacting Freedom Mobile users.
Shaw purchased Wind Mobile in 2016 and the company recently rebranded to Freedom Mobile. Alek Krstajic, Freedom’s CEO, highlighted the rebranding effort as an opportunity for a fresh start and to shed any baggage associated with the Wind name.
Freedom Mobile currently has 1,052,758 wireless subscribers and recently went live with its LTE network in Toronto and Vancouver.
We have reached out to Freedom Mobile for further details.
