Fossil to increase its wearables line to over 300 products in 2017

Fossil announced has plans at CES to double its wearable count to over 300 products in 2017.

Several Fossil Group brands including Armani Exchange, Skagen, Misfit and Fossil, announced during the showcase that they would add several new smartwatches to their wearables product lines.

“Customers crave connectivity that doesn’t compromise style. We’re creating more options to seamlessly integrate desired tech features into our customers’ style and lifestyle,” said Greg McKelvey, chief strategy and digital officer with Fossil Group, in a statement.

“Fossil Group’s design, scale, speed to market and unrivaled portfolio of fashion brands, coupled with our cloud and app platform, and tech and hardware innovation, have pulled us ahead of the wearables pack,” he continued.

Armani Exchange committed to enter the smartwatch market with the introduction of Armani Exchange Connected, a line of hybrid smartwatches. Skagen introduced the Jorn and Hald hybrid smartwatches which include thinner case sizes.

Misfit, on the other hand, went the direction of the Apple Watch by unveiling Vapor; the brand’s first touchscreen smartwatch with heart rate tracking, GPS and music features.

Fossil’s core brand also added to its already well-known line of Fossil Q hybrid smartwatches with the Fossil Q Accomplice.

In 2016, Fossil launched over 140 wearables across several brands including Chaps, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Misfit and Skagen brands throughout 40 countries and in 20 languages.