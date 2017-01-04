OnePlus 3T in Soft Gold will be available January 6th

OnePlus launched the follow-up to the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 3T, on November 22nd. While the phone was small step forward, the “Never Settle” manufacturer added some substantial hardware improvements over its predecessor.

Packing in a Snapdragon 821 processor, 3,400mAh battery, 16 megapixel front-facing camera, 6GB of RAM and a 1920 x 1080 pixel Optic AMOLED display, the 3T originally was released in “Gunmetal” grey with the promise of a “Soft Gold” colour becoming available in the near future.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, OnePlus now notes that the gold variant of the OnePlus 3T will be officially available on January 6th at 10pm EST.

The price is set to be $599 CAD for the 64GB model and $639 for the 128GB.