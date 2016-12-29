Samsung to debut new Powerbot VR7000 robot vacuum at CES 2017

Rose Behar December 29, 2016 12:08pm

Samsung has introduced the newest in its line of Powerbot robot vacuum cleaners, the Powerbot VR7000, which it will fully unveil at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017.

The new robo-vacuum boasts 20 watts of suction power and can come within a half inch (15mm) of a wall using its 11-inch (288mm) brush. The Powerbot VR7000 also features a self-cleaning brush system that collects debris in the center of the brush, thus making it easier to transfer into the garbage and cutting down on manual maintenance.

As for software, the device is decked out with many artificially intelligent features including ‘Visionary Mapping Plus and Fullview Sensor 2.0′ which maps room layouts and remembers specific contours, learning to immediately direct itself to particularly dirty areas. Additionally, it’s able to work around small obstacles less than 0.4 of an inch or 10mm.

Beyond navigation, the Powerbot VR7000 can also automatically adjust its level of suction power depending on the surface — for example, hardwood floor versus plush rug.

Users can control and view many of the devices’ actions, such as starting and stopping, scheduling and checking cleaning history, through an app, as well as the Amazon Echo.

The robo-vacuum is set to be fully unveiled on January 5th, 2017 at CES.