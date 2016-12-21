Canadians pay the most for wireless data, says report

A new study by Tefficient, a Swedish telecom consulting firm, indicates that Canadians pay the most per megabyte (MB) for mobile data. This is the firm’s 14th survey, but the first time the company has included Canada in a report.

The study shows that data use is growing sharply  in countries where operators commonly offer unlimited data. In markets like Canada, where most carriers are more miserly with their data buckets, data usage is growing extremely slowly. The study suggested that Canadian carriers lead the world in revenue per MB, at approximately 45 Euros (about $62 CAD) per GB.

In raw data usage, Finland led the pack with the average user consuming 7.2GB of mobile data per SIM. The survey found that 47 percent of Finnish SIMs were on unlimited data plans. Canada was near the bottom of the list in data usage per SIM, at around 1GB.

There is a “be careful what you wish for” component to unlimited data around the globe, however. Many carriers offer unlimited data on all plans but limit the available speeds. Entry-priced plans may be 3G-only, and LTE-capable plans will often have transfer speeds throttled unless you opt for the most-expensive plans.

Many unlimited plans (as is generally the case with unlimited plans in the U.S., and with Freedom Mobile in Canada) have a limited amount of full-speed data, after which speeds are further slowed. Canadians, in contrast, are accustomed to getting the best available speeds at all times, but having limits put on how much data can transferred before overages kick in, or before data just stops working, in the case of prepaid options like Public Mobile.

An interesting trend in parts of the world is wireless networks attempting to supplant traditional “terrestrial” networks (such as cable, DSL, and fibre-optic) by offering fixed wireless plans in the home, again with limits on the bandwidth (AKA speed) rather than on the throughput.

Wi-Fi usage varied across the globe, according the study. In countries with unlimited data, Wi-Fi usage was lower, whereas countries like Canada showed higher use of Wi-Fi.

The study notes that a “truly unlimited plan doesn’t exist — operators limit throughput, tethering, video resolution, time or even volume,” but that marketing something as unlimited tends to significantly increases usage.

The SIMs that moved the most data were typically data-only, such as those you might purchase for a tablet or a PC, and that the operators with the highest data usage generally also had the highest proportion of data-only SIMs. Almost 20 percent of one Finnish operator’s SIMs were data-only, and their customers used nearly 10GB per SIM, far above the average of 7.2GB per SIM for Finland as a whole.

It will be interesting to see how mobile data usage evolves in the coming years with the likely expansion of Freedom Mobile, and recent Black Friday activity suggesting that the big-3’s flanker brands might be beginning to compete more than in the past.

Find the full study at this link.

  • carthis

    In other news, water wet, sky blue.

    • Rev0lver

      Come on mods feature this comment!

    • Cowpoke

      Which comment, son?

    • It’s Me

      It’s funny that when our telcos commission studies or the CRTC uses studies by a group headed and run by former telco executives they somehow end up with radically different results. Strange that any unbiased studies show we are abused yet our telco’s studies show exactly what they are paid to show.

    • TomsDisqusted

      Yes, but there is useful info in this report.

      For instance, it reminds us that truly unlimited data doesn’t exist – it’s always just marketing BS.

      What we need in Canada is not one of these pretend unlimited wireless data options, but just reasonable per GB rates!

    • Goran Mihajlović

      Perhaps not, but France has a carrier with 50GB plans. Telecom Serbia has an 80GB plan. It is practically unlimtied for mobile and even lighter land internet usage. For far less than the big data bucket plants Rogers offers.Not too too many people here demand unlimited, but rather demand unlimited be used properly.

  • Alex

    you’d think after so many reports, someone in either the government, or crtc would perhaps, do something?
    i mean, freedom mobile idea is nice, but too bad the reception is just bad in my area.

    • KiwiBri

      You’d think people (not us tech savvy types) but the general population woukd complain and make a show of force.. But no. People just accept it. In the past it was often because they “had shares in Robbers” or something so “excused” it

    • It’s Me

      People don’t know better. We’ve never really known anything other than a cartel of close and friendly corporations that effectively work together to ensure the status quo is high prices. They don’t realize that gifting a market and protected from any real competition has led to exactly what one would expect, which is a small group of companies that are highly motivated and enabled to gouge at will.

    • MassDeduction

      Serious question, would you prefer pseudo-unlimited service, with speed tiers rather than data buckets? How slow would you accept data speeds in order to save money? I might go as low as 8Mbps (like Cricket does in the U.S.), but I’m not sure I’d go a lot lower than that.

  • Bob Loblaw

    Oh gee really?! How is that possible?! I thought Robellus provides Canadians with unmatched, quality services at a fair price! I thought the CRTC looks out for the interests of the Canadian consumers!

    • The term Rogers use is “value”. They provide value…

    • MassDeduction

      Rogers even talked about how great their services are in the SMS they sent out informing people they’d be turning off the Rogers One Number Service. Not sure how that works, honestly.

  • KiwiBri

    It snows in Canada. We play hockey here too.

    • Cowpoke

      And rugby; I remember Stormin’ Norm Hadley with great affection.

  • Andrw

    In other news, not news at all. Why are people spending time and money on research and data collection when this is nothing but rehashed news?
    /me facepalm.

  • Will Maitner

    Color me shocked. In other news, Bell announces they are raising data rates again..

    • vn33

      How fitting!! Time to celebrate in the Robellus boardrooms by announcing another round of price increase! 🙁

  • Ipse

    You’re welcome Steve.

  • Ipse

    The only thing we have in common with the Finns is winter…ok, maybe hockey too – which they can watch on mobiles and we can’t afford to.

    • Cowpoke

      …and vodka?

  • ToniCipriani

    Lately I haven’t seen any entertainment from the Big 3 shills around… maybe it’s time for some and have them defend their masters from this? What’s the excuse this time? Density? Quality of Customer Service for a premium brand?

  • Rimtu Kahn

    Big3 is in a pickle now with Freedom launching LTE in all their markets ????. Big3 were already offering discounted plans in regions with extra competition like Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Although Bell’s acquisition of MTS might threaten that.

  • Walter

    Sounds like its time for a class action law suit.

  • Cowpoke

    I’m surprised; I thought Australians paid the most.

  • MoYeung

    “The study suggested that Canadian carriers lead the world in revenue per MB, at approximately 45 Euros (about $62 CAD) per GB.”

    Somebody is making a killing for sure.