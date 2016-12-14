Amazon Prime Video in Canada: Complete TV and movie list

December 14, 2016 12:37pm
Amazon has officially brought its Amazon Prime Video streaming service north of the U.S. border, giving Canadians access to a selection of movies and television shows, including Amazon’s own original content. While the selection is currently limited, below is a current list of all the titles available for online and offline viewing.
In a statement to MobileSyrup, Amazon Canada said, “like everything we do at Amazon, we are focused on continuously improving the customer experience, including adding content and localizing features over time. We’ll continue to add a full line-up of fresh new original programming from some of the world’s greatest storytellers and entertainers to Prime Video globally in early 2017.”
Movies:
- Wanted
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Mummy Returns
- Fast & Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Fast & Furious 5
- Miami Vice
- The Missing
- The Hulk
- The Incredible Hulk
- Doom
- Green Zone
- Battleship
- Van Helsing
- Apollo 13
- Jarhead
- The Man with the Iron Fists
- Darkman
- Fighting
- The Scorpion King
- The Hornet’s Nest
- The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Sanctum
- Paul
- Serenity
- Galaxy Quest
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Crocodile Dundee
- Waterworld
- The Four Feathers
- Scorpion King 2: The Rise of a Warrior
- xXx
- xXx: State of the Union
- Scarface (1983)
- Littleman
- Gigli
- Breach
- State of Play
- Public Enemies
- American Gangster
- Changeling
- The Black Dahlia
- The Life of David Gale
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Children of Men
- American Beauty
- The Express
- The Forgotten
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Leap Year
- Rent
- Maid in Manhattan
- Radio
- Across the Universe
- The Good Shepherd
- Patch Adams
- The Best Man
- Fatal Attraction
- The Wolfman
- Ghost
- Field of Dreams
- Big Miracle
- Despicable Me
- Curious George
- Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman
- Babe
- Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
- The Tale Of Despereaux
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Mamma Mia! The Movie
- American Reunion
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- The Aminal
- Little Black Book
- Tomcats
- About a boy
- Superstar
- The Brothers Solomon
- The Flintstones
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
- Gigli
- Couples Retreat
- Maid in Manhattan
- American Dreamz
- Are We There Yet?
- 13 Going on 30
- Brüno
- Monty Python’s Meaning Of Life
- Get Him to the Greek
- Funny people
- The Break-Up
- The New Guy
- Happy Gilmore
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Weird Science
- The Out of Towners (1999)
- Little Fockers
- Dazed and Confused
- The Fighting Temptations
- Role Models
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Sixteen Candles
- Leap of Faith
- Accepted
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
- The Five-Year Engagement
- Forces of Nature
- Dead Man on Campus
- Knocked Up
- Baby Mama
- The Blues Brothers
- Dear God
- Nuts!
- The Adjustment Bureau
- Devil
- The Skulls III
- Dawn of the Dead
- Rear Window
- The Thing (2011)
- Twelve Monkeys
- Sultan
- Sarbjit
- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
- Don
- Don 2
- Fan
- Ready
- Ek Tha Tiger
- Talaash
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Dil Dhadakne Do
- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
- Kapoor & Sons
- Aashiqui 2
- Fukrey
TV Shows:
- The Grand Tour
- The Man In The High Castle
- Transparent (Season 1 and Season 2)
- Hand Of God
- Mozart in the Jungle (Season 1 and Season 2)
- Red Oaks
- Julian Fellowes Presents Doctor Thorne
- Fear the Walking Dead
- Community (Season 1 to Season 6)
- Justified
- Startup
- The Night Shift (Season 1 and Season 2)
- The Night Manager
- Wishenpoof!
- Just Add Magic
- ViVid Strike!
- Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA StrikerS
- Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA
- Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA A’s
- The Great Passage
- BATTERY the animation
- KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS
- Shin chan Spin-off vol.1 Aliens vs. Shinnosuke
- Chi’s Sweet Adventure (Subbed)