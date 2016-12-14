Amazon Prime Video in Canada: Complete TV and movie list

Amazon-prime-video-ipad-app

Ian Hardy

December 14, 2016 12:37pm

Amazon has officially brought its Amazon Prime Video streaming service north of the U.S. border, giving Canadians access to a selection of movies and television shows, including Amazon’s own original content. While the selection is currently limited, below is a current list of all the titles available for online and offline viewing.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Amazon Canada said, “like everything we do at Amazon, we are focused on continuously improving the customer experience, including adding content and localizing features over time. We’ll continue to add a full line-up of fresh new original programming from some of the world’s greatest storytellers and entertainers to Prime Video globally in early 2017.”

movies

Movies:

Action & Adventure:

  • Wanted
  • The Mummy (1999)
  • The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
  • The Mummy Returns
  • Fast & Furious
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • The Fast and the Furious
  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Fast & Furious 5
  • Miami Vice
  • The Missing
  • The Hulk
  • The Incredible Hulk
  • Doom
  • Green Zone
  • Battleship
  • Van Helsing
  • Apollo 13
  • Jarhead
  • The Man with the Iron Fists
  • Darkman
  • Fighting
  • The Scorpion King
  • The Hornet’s Nest
  • The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury
  • The Chronicles of Riddick
  • The Ghost and the Darkness
  • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
  • Sanctum
  • Paul
  • Serenity
  • Galaxy Quest
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army
  • Crocodile Dundee
  • Waterworld
  • The Four Feathers
  • Scorpion King 2: The Rise of a Warrior
  • xXx
  • xXx: State of the Union

Crime:

  • Scarface (1983)
  • Wanted
  • Miami Vice
  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Fast & Furious
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • Littleman
  • Freedomland
  • Fast & Furious 5
  • Gigli
  • Smokin’ Aces
  • Breach
  • xXx: State of the Union
  • State of Play
  • Green Zone
  • Public Enemies
  • American Gangster
  • Changeling
  • The Black Dahlia
  • The Life of David Gale
  • Half Baked

Drama:

  • Charlie St. Cloud
  • Children of Men
  • American Beauty
  • The Express
  • Sanctum
  • Punch-Drunk Love
  • Charlie Wilson’s War
  • The Forgotten
  • Elizabeth: The Golden Age
  • The Four Feathers
  • Freedomland
  • Leap Year
  • Rent
  • Maid in Manhattan
  • Radio
  • Fighting
  • Across the Universe
  • The Good Shepherd
  • Patch Adams
  • The Best Man
  • Fatal Attraction
  • The Ghost and the Darkness
  • The Wolfman
  • Ghost
  • Field of Dreams
  • Apollo 13
  • Big Miracle

Kids & Family:

  • Despicable Me
  • Curious George
  • Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman
  • Babe
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday
  • The Tale Of Despereaux
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Comedy:

  • Bridesmaids (2011)
  • Mamma Mia! The Movie
  • American Reunion
  • American Pie 2
  • American Wedding
  • The Aminal
  • Little Black Book
  • Tomcats
  • Punch-Drunk Love
  • About a boy
  • Charlie Wilson’s War
  • Superstar
  • Littleman
  • The Brothers Solomon
  • Nanny McPhee
  • The Flintstones
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
  • Gigli
  • Couples Retreat
  • Maid in Manhattan
  • American Dreamz
  • Are We There Yet?
  • 13 Going on 30
  • Brüno
  • Monty Python’s Meaning Of Life
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • Funny people
  • The Break-Up
  • The New Guy
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Crocodile Dundee
  • Crocodile Dundee II
  • Weird Science
  • The Out of Towners (1999)
  • Little Fockers
  • Dazed and Confused
  • The Fighting Temptations
  • Role Models
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Galaxy Quest
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Leap of Faith
  • Accepted
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
  • The Five-Year Engagement
  • Forces of Nature
  • Dead Man on Campus
  • Knocked Up
  • Baby Mama
  • The Blues Brothers
  • Half Baked
  • Dear God
  • Nuts!

Thriller:

  • The Adjustment Bureau
  • Sanctum
  • Devil
  • xXx
  • Smokin’ Aces
  • The Skulls III
  • Breach
  • Dawn of the Dead
  • Rear Window
  • The Thing (2011)
  • Twelve Monkeys

Bollywood Movies:

  • Sultan
  • Sarbjit
  • Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
  • Don
  • Don 2
  • Fan
  • Ready
  • Ek Tha Tiger
  • Talaash
  • Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
  • Dil Dhadakne Do
  • Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
  • Kapoor & Sons
  • Aashiqui 2
  • Fukrey

Animated:

  • Despicable Me
  • Curious George
  • Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman
  • The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury
  • Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
  • The Tale Of Despereaux

tv shows

TV Shows:

Amazon Original Series:

  • The Grand Tour
  • The Man In The High Castle
  • Transparent (Season 1 and Season 2)
  • Hand Of God
  • Mozart in the Jungle (Season 1 and Season 2)
  • Red Oaks
  • Julian Fellowes Presents Doctor Thorne

Top TV

  • The Grand Tour
  • Fear the Walking Dead
  • The Man In The High Castle
  • Transparent (Season 1 and Season 2)
  • Community (Season 1 to Season 6)
  • Justified
  • Startup
  • Hand Of God
  • Mozart in the Jungle (Season 1 and Season 2)
  • The Night Shift (Season 1 and Season 2)
  • Red Oaks
  • Chi’s Sweet Adventure (Subbed)
  • Julian Fellowes Presents Doctor Thorne
  • The Night Manager
  • Wishenpoof!
  • Just Add Magic

Anime TV:

  • ViVid Strike!
  • Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA StrikerS
  • Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA
  • Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA A’s
  • The Great Passage
  • BATTERY the animation
  • KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS
  • Shin chan Spin-off vol.1 Aliens vs. Shinnosuke
  • Chi’s Sweet Adventure (Subbed)
Source Amazon Prime
  • dooger2

    Most of those really suck

  • Mr Clown

    Craptacular. Pass.

  • Jim Pauls

    Awesome. Free if you already have Prime

  • Bruno Ribeiro

    Both seasons of Fear the walking dead?

  • Jean-Philippe Méthot

    They have all 3 seasons of Nanoha + its spin-off. I might consider subscribing to prime now.

  • EP_2012

    Anything released in the last 3 years?

    • thepuffytaco

      Community

  • Steve Garon

    That is a short list… I guess you get basic Amazon prime as well.

    • Igor Bonifacic

      Short enough that we were able to reproduce it here and in one short article. 😉

  • Eric King

    Everything in the Universal Studios $5 bin.

  • Jeff Thibert

    Thanks for doing this MS!

  • mxmgodin

    Not that great a selection. Pretty bad actually. But there’s a couple of Amazon originals I’m interested in watching and never had the chance when they were on Shomi. Glad it comes for “free” for Prime subscribers, but let’s say I wouldn’t pay extra for the Video service.
    Hopefully the selection will get better over time.

  • Pip Boy

    Unfortunately, they are missing parts of their own TV catalog (e.g. a great show like Bosch). I guess we have to wait until CraveTV closes down.

  • Disappointed in the limited selection and that it seems to be restricted to mobile/tablet devices. About the only way I’d sign up is if they had a Roku app available in Canada — so far it seems not.

    • Jimmy C

      You can’t do Amazon over Roku yet in Canada? I would hope that they update that immediately.

    • I mean, I didn’t see the Amazon Prime Video app showing up on my Roku — maybe it’s coming, though you’d think they time the release of it with the launch announcement. The iDevice/Android app was available at launch — no mention of support for other devices that I could see

  • Bob Loblaw

    That is absolutely abysmal. They want $79/yr for this?! LMAO.

    • Philosoraptor

      No, they don’t. That’s the cost of Prime Membership, which gives you expedited shipping and easier return options for many items they sell. If you buy enough from them, it’s worth it for that alone.

      The streaming video is a bonus.

    • Bob Loblaw

      I don’t see how you can consider it a bonus. Part of your prime membership fee is going towards the costs and maintenance of a media streaming platform. Amazon even advertises access to Prime Video as part of your membership, implying that it is a “feature” moreso a bonus.

    • soludsnake

      True for anyone that purchased Prime recently.

      However, for people like me that have been paying for Prime for years well before the release or even the hint of a Prime Video, this comes as more of a bonus to a subscription that we purchased without Prime Video in mind. I got Prime for its other core functions before this Video section was even out.

      For what its worth I have had Prime from .ca for 2 years now and .com for 8 years.

    • Philosoraptor

      Recently added feature. Prime has been available in Canada for a while without video.

  • Jimmy C

    Awesome job MobileSyrup… you saved me having to go home and check this for myself.

    Is this really their complete lineup though? It’s pretty abyssmal. Anyone who hasn’t seen Hand of God should watch it though, it’s pretty good. Honestly though this lineup isn’t worth the $40 it would cost me to buy a Roku to watch Amazon.

  • Doug Smith

    Vow, i got more in my personal collection

    • Tim

      my seedbox has more content.

    • vn33

      This is for people who has never heard of JDownloader 😉

  • Strick17

    does anyone know if Shameless will be included?

    • Mike10dude

      no bell has exclusive rights to all showtime series

  • Fred Dryer

    Any word on the devices now we have the albeit limited prime videos. Can the tablets be far behind?

  • Dulce et Banana

    That’s it? Not exactly “Netflix Killer” now is it?

    • heh heh – still better than Shomi was. 🙂

    • Dulce et Banana

      Tru Dat!

  • Deplorable Canadian

    Any information about what 4k content is available?

    • Virterm

      The Grand Tour only (HDR as well)

  • J. W.

    Totally did not expect Nanoha to show up there…

  • Dan

    Even most in flight entertainment have more to offer

  • Virterm

    Nice list, but you should also add that ONLY the Grand Tour is available in 4k/HDR, the rest of Original Amazon shows are 1080p

  • Virterm

    on the positive side, “Despicable Me” is not available for free on the US version, so we have some unique content in Canada. Also, the Bolywood section is unique here… crazy

  • Eddie_Brock

    Any word on a Roku app?

    Also, can you cast Prime from a mobile to a chromecast?

  • Shane D

    I was waiting for this. Binge watched Grand Tour last night. Then went through the lists…that is one THIN line up.
    Great seeing the boys again though.

    Shane D

  • caanda45

    If I can`t stream it using my ChromeCast it is useless to me…

  • Cristian Tane

    That’s an absolutely terrible movie lineup. I don’t think any of these titles have been released after 2012. Comparing this selection to Netflix is a joke. Then again, if they keep the Prime price the same, this is pretty much a free add-on to the service, so we really can’t complain much. Also, some of their original series are pretty good.

  • Olivier Labbé

    the PS4 is not available, how should I stream it to my TV? my Chromecast? LOL

  • dougo13

    How many are 4K HDR? Thank you…

  • Philippe Jolicoeur

    I can’t believe we can’t access season 2 of the man in the high castle. The release date was the 16th of December and nothing in Canada.

  • Guy Dallaire

    Unfortunately it won’t steam on canadian sony bdp-s3100 bluray player. The amazon video app does exist in the US, but not in Canada. I don’t think sony will work very hard to include it on older bluray players… In the meantime I can’t watch it on the big screen…

    And the selection is very thin… Hope it will get better

    • Blazed04

      Buy a Chromecast for $40 and stream to that.

    • Guy Dallaire

      Oh Thanks

  • Tim Hunt

    Not exactly a stellar selection, as others have pointed out, but there are a few series I’m interested in – Man in the High Castle, Community Seasons 5 and 6, and Justified Seasons 2 onwards.
    Really, until they add more content, this is just an added bonus for those of us who already have Amazon Prime subscriptions… not much on offer to attract new customers.

    And not being able to use Chromecast from the Amazon Video app is b.s.

    • BobTheElectrician

      It’s like their Prime Music. A bunch of also-ran material with some candies thrown in. Even in the US version, they are infamous for making one season free on Prime and hoping you get hooked into paying for subsequent episodes.