Amazon Prime Video in Canada: Complete TV and movie list

Amazon has officially brought its Amazon Prime Video streaming service north of the U.S. border, giving Canadians access to a selection of movies and television shows, including Amazon’s own original content. While the selection is currently limited, below is a current list of all the titles available for online and offline viewing.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Amazon Canada said, “like everything we do at Amazon, we are focused on continuously improving the customer experience, including adding content and localizing features over time. We’ll continue to add a full line-up of fresh new original programming from some of the world’s greatest storytellers and entertainers to Prime Video globally in early 2017.”

Movies:

Action & Adventure:

Wanted

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Mummy Returns

Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious 5

Miami Vice

The Missing

The Hulk

The Incredible Hulk

Doom

Green Zone

Battleship

Van Helsing

Apollo 13

Jarhead

The Man with the Iron Fists

Darkman

Fighting

The Scorpion King

The Hornet’s Nest

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Ghost and the Darkness

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Sanctum

Paul

Serenity

Galaxy Quest

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Crocodile Dundee

Waterworld

The Four Feathers

Scorpion King 2: The Rise of a Warrior

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Crime:

Scarface (1983)

Wanted

Miami Vice

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Littleman

Freedomland

Fast & Furious 5

Gigli

Smokin’ Aces

Breach

xXx: State of the Union

State of Play

Green Zone

Public Enemies

American Gangster

Changeling

The Black Dahlia

The Life of David Gale

Half Baked

Drama:

Charlie St. Cloud

Children of Men

American Beauty

The Express

Sanctum

Punch-Drunk Love

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Forgotten

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

The Four Feathers

Freedomland

Leap Year

Rent

Maid in Manhattan

Radio

Fighting

Across the Universe

The Good Shepherd

Patch Adams

The Best Man

Fatal Attraction

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Wolfman

Ghost

Field of Dreams

Apollo 13

Big Miracle

Kids & Family:

Despicable Me

Curious George

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman

Babe

Nanny McPhee

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

The Tale Of Despereaux

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Comedy:

Bridesmaids (2011)

Mamma Mia! The Movie

American Reunion

American Pie 2

American Wedding

The Aminal

Little Black Book

Tomcats

Punch-Drunk Love

About a boy

Charlie Wilson’s War

Superstar

Littleman

The Brothers Solomon

Nanny McPhee

The Flintstones

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Gigli

Couples Retreat

Maid in Manhattan

American Dreamz

Are We There Yet?

13 Going on 30

Brüno

Monty Python’s Meaning Of Life

Get Him to the Greek

Funny people

The Break-Up

The New Guy

Happy Gilmore

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Weird Science

The Out of Towners (1999)

Little Fockers

Dazed and Confused

The Fighting Temptations

Role Models

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Galaxy Quest

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Sixteen Candles

Leap of Faith

Accepted

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

The Five-Year Engagement

Forces of Nature

Dead Man on Campus

Knocked Up

Baby Mama

The Blues Brothers

Half Baked

Dear God

Nuts!

Thriller:

The Adjustment Bureau

Sanctum

Devil

xXx

Smokin’ Aces

The Skulls III

Breach

Dawn of the Dead

Rear Window

The Thing (2011)

Twelve Monkeys

Bollywood Movies:

Sultan

Sarbjit

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Don

Don 2

Fan

Ready

Ek Tha Tiger

Talaash

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Dil Dhadakne Do

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Kapoor & Sons

Aashiqui 2

Fukrey

Animated:

Despicable Me

Curious George

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

The Tale Of Despereaux

TV Shows:

Amazon Original Series:

The Grand Tour

The Man In The High Castle

Transparent (Season 1 and Season 2)

Hand Of God

Mozart in the Jungle (Season 1 and Season 2)

Red Oaks

Julian Fellowes Presents Doctor Thorne

Top TV

The Grand Tour

Fear the Walking Dead

The Man In The High Castle

Transparent (Season 1 and Season 2)

Community (Season 1 to Season 6)

Justified

Startup

Hand Of God

Mozart in the Jungle (Season 1 and Season 2)

The Night Shift (Season 1 and Season 2)

Red Oaks

Chi’s Sweet Adventure (Subbed)

Julian Fellowes Presents Doctor Thorne

The Night Manager

Wishenpoof!

Just Add Magic

Anime TV:

ViVid Strike!

Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA StrikerS

Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA

Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA A’s

The Great Passage

BATTERY the animation

KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS

Shin chan Spin-off vol.1 Aliens vs. Shinnosuke

Chi’s Sweet Adventure (Subbed)