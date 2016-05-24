Samsung says it’s done with Android Wear [Update]

Gear S2

Igor Bonifacic

May 24, 2016 8:10pm

Update: Samsung has gone on record that it has not made any adjustments to is wearable strategy. In a statement to MobileSyrup the company noted, “Samsung has not made any announcement concerning Android Wear and we have not changed our commitment to any of our platforms.”

While Android Wear 2.0 is set to add powerful new features to Google’s fledgling smartwatch operating system, Samsung, the world’s largest Android OEM, says it’s effectively done with the OS.

In an interview with Fast Company, multiple executives from the South Korean company told the magazine “no more Samsung Android Wear devices are in development or being planned.”

Moving forward, Samsung says it plans to release more wearables that take advantage of the open source Tizen operating system, the same OS that came pre-installed on the company’s latest smartwatch, the Gear S2. When asked for the reasoning behind the move, the same executives said Tizen is “far more battery-efficient than Android Wear”.

While Samsung is the company most closely associated with Tizen, a number of other notable electronics manufacturers like Fujitsu, Panasonic and Intel are members of the Tizen Association, the organization that decides the future of the OS. For Samsung, however, it makes sense to focus on Tizen; the company has already added the operating system to a number of other electronics it has made in the past, including a variety of TVs and refrigerators.

For Google, losing the most successful Android OEM is a tough blow, especially just as Android Wear is maturing into a compelling platform.

  • Are these articles written in advance and scheduled to auto post? I ask because several sources have talked to Samsung, who have stated that they haven’t given up on Android Wear, the biggest one likely being Engadget.

    • Vito R.

      No, they just don’t follow up. That said, this was Samsung’s reply – “Samsung has not made any announcement concerning Android Wear and we have not changed our commitment to any of our platforms.”

    • Right, they’ve not made any announcement, which would also mean they’ve not said anything regarding AW at all, thereby making this headline and article a lie.

    • Vito R.

      Agreed. It should say “Fast Company says Samsung is done with Android Wear”.

      But everybody knows Samsung was never really into Android Wear to begin with.

  • Morgan Leigh

    Well, I’ve been going back and forth on the make of wearable to get, but if this is true, Samsung is no longer an option in considering.

  • Smanny

    Samsung made one Android Wear watch back in 2014. So if they don’t want to make anymore Android Wear devices, then that’s fine. It’s not like Android Wear smart watches needs Samsung. As a matter of fact Android Wear has a number of OEMs that don’t make anything else but watches, like Casio, Fossil, Tag Heuer, Nixon, and more. Plus Android Wear has more apps and it’s easier to develop for because you can use existing Android code with little to no changes. Also you can add Android Wear functionality to existing Android phone/tablet apps without the need to actually create and Android Wear app. These are things Tizen can’t offer. So if Samsung wants to continue with their Tizen watches, then that is their loss.

  • Matt

  • Mo Dabbas

    When did they start with Android wear to begin with?
    They made one watch with Android wear. The rest are all tizen (which is a very underrated OS for watches by the way).

