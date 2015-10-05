News
Rogers launches new 30GB and 60GB per month Share Everything plans

Oct 5, 2015

4:36 PM EDT

83 comments

Rogers today announced a new initiative that, once rolled out, will offer gigabit home internet access to millions of Canadian homes.

But those whose homes are not within reach of Rogers’ new speeds can now sign up for new 30GB and 60GB monthly wireless plans, which the company rolled out today as well.

Offered at $175 per month and $325 per month respectively, plus the monthly cost of phone service (between $35 and $60 per line) the new plans are capacious enough to satisfy the most bandwidth-intensive users — or groups of users, since Rogers allows data plans to be shared with up to ten users.

In reality, the 30GB plan is new only in the sense that Rogers removed it during the transition to Share Everything+, and has since brought it back, albeit at a slightly lower price (the data portion used to cost $190).

The 60GB plan, which works out to an company-low $5.41 per gigabyte, is new, and the largest data bucket offered by the Big Three. Others, such as regional carrier SaskTel, MTS and Wind Mobile, offer unlimited data for significantly less, but implement fair use policies that will throttle speeds above a certain threshold.

As part of Rogers’ new Share Everything+ strategy, the new plans offer the choice of two years of Spotify Premium access for up to three phone lines, or a single Shomi or Texture by Next Issue promo code for two years.

The new plans also allow for various incarnations of voice and text under a single account. For example, the main account holder can pay $60 and receive a subsidized phone on contract for two years, while the rest can bring their own devices at $40 per month, or choose to spend more for their phones up front under the Smart Tab system and spend $50 per month for access. Similarly, users no longer need to sign up for unlimited Canada-wide calling, but can choose to save $5 per month for what Rogers considers “local calling,” which brings back the notion of artificial calling areas, bringing the cost of phone service down to $35, $45 and $55 respectively.

Rogers’ new Share Everything plans are available starting today.

Source: Rogers

Comments

  • GO FAQ_UR_SELVES_ROGERS! Pricing is just a nasty moon with a smack of raw cheese.

  • David

    In other news, Rogers financing division now offering second mortgages on your home.

  • david matthew

    LMFAOOOO $325/month you literally have to have no brain to get this “deal”. I bet the guy that made the pricing is fired by now. Where in our economy does it show that 99% of the population makes millions a year? even if you made 500k a year 325/month for data on your phone would look expensive to you… who in this world is this plan targeted to? bill gates? I have 5gb of data with koodo and i never use wifi. yet i always get to at least 4.5gb to 4.8gb max per month. Where do you live that there is no wifi…

    • Rio

      It is actually not that bad and obviously not meant for one person.

      If you have 6 people on your account for example.

      It comes out to about $72 per person for 5GB of data. Which is pretty good compared to what is on the market now.

    • Mo Dabbas

      but you have to add more money per person added on the account…. no?

    • Rio

      Yeah, I took that into consideration.

      With BYOD, each additional person is $35 added on top of that.

    • Mo Dabbas

      ya, I guess for a family of 5 where not everybody uses his/her data equally it would make sense then. Removes a lot of the complications of separate phone plans.

    • david matthew

      i pay $55 (taxes in) for 5gb and unlimited everything. Koodo – saskatchewan plan. plus i get much better coverage then any of my friends on rogers/fido. that’s probably why i’m complaining.

    • Mo Dabbas

      Ya, but in Saskatchewan the rates are cheaper than down east. the coverage of telus and bell are better than rogers down west as well.

    • david matthew

      who said i live in saskatchewan….

    • Mo Dabbas

      then how do you do it?

    • Philippe Paquet

      i pay 17,50$ + tx, so 20$ for UNLIMITED CANADA + 1gb of data with virgin… Oh .. and i have a s6 edge :D.

      I’m also working at Virgin 😉

    • Mo Dabbas

      guys, if you are not sharing the ways to do it please stop coz i’m getting envious.

      I have the old 6Gb for 30 dollars plan with $25 unlimited receiving. I pay about 64 with tax. But that is for a plan that I haven’t changed for the past 8 years. so how are you guys getting those rates??

    • david matthew

      only reason i’m not saying is cause i really have no way of telling if you work with a phone company or not. Don’t want that loop closed. nothing illegal, any ordinary person can get the plan, you don’t pay anyone. just check their site.

    • KiwiBri

      I have the same plan as you. There’s nothing better out there.

    • Alexander Burr

      6gig Canada unlimited 65$ BYOD
      +2gig for being a Desjardins customer.
      It’s actually 5$less right now…
      In Québec

    • david matthew

      yeaa that was a nice promotion going on a couple years ago, i think fido had something similar. those were the good old days 🙁

    • Philippe Paquet

      But…. I got it this summer ;P

    • KiwiBri

      obviously work benefits. So you cant compare unless you are offering this to others?.

    • KiwiBri

      there was a way to scam a saskatchewan account when living elsewhere. I think they caught on to it. If you google you may find threads on websites about it.

    • Avgvstvs

      i’m not even sure you need to be a “family”. You just sign up x amount of people on the plan.

    • gmd

      Like PublicMobile, where you can get unlimited Canada Talk and Text and 4 GB for $135/3=$45… without needing to have 5 distant siblings attached to your account.

    • Rio

      That was just An example lol.

      If you don’t have a family of 6 then there are packages with less data.

    • Elton Bello

      I hear they gave him a promotion…

    • MassDeduction

      $325 a month. You mean, what a typical smoker pays in a month for cigarettes? Or what many people would pay in a month for fancy coffees on the go?

      I actually fully agree with you that it’s a lot for wireless service. The most I’ve ever paid for my personal wireless service was $91 per month, and I felt that was a lot but I also felt I got a lot (6GB, unlimited North American calling and texting). But I know people who aren’t rich (or even close) who nonetheless pretty much throw that kind of money away every month. Heck, that’s part of WHY they’re not rich.

    • david matthew

      I think those are the people Rogers is targeting, i don’t know anyone that has paid more than $100/month for their plan (even that is a lot though)

    • KiwiBri

      most people want a *free* phone, and dont care about the monthly plan prices to some degree 😉

    • MassDeduction

      Ditto. The most I ever paid was $91 plus tax. These days my plan is $65 + tax, and it meets my needs. I use my phone indiscriminately and don’t incur overage.

    • Dustin DeMarre

      Someone has clearly never lived in the country where the cable doesn’t reach.. Hop out of that bubble, this can actually come in handy.

  • Skippypaccino

    Thanks Harper

    • Wizzy

      Smart comment, dik.

  • mylivespot

    This is exactly what they needed to add actually.

    The previously max of 15GB was not enough data for people with large family plans; especially since they allow up to 10 people/devices on a family plan. I have 7 people on mine and our 15GB data bucket was a little tight. Wish pricing was lower, but it’s a good value from what I see.

    Good deal for those who consume a lot of data and want the coverage and reliability of the big-3. Rogers has been making some good moves lately.

  • Eluder

    Pricey plans, I’m on an older share everything where I get 20gb for $120 and each byod smartphone line is $35. Rogers has been regressing in the name of profit. Customer service is still poor too.

  • Elton Bello

    One arm and one leg! Bravo Rogers! Bravo CRTC!

  • bembol

    That’s what I like to see, Cell Phone plan prices are becoming more like Car Payments.

    Keeping up with facebook/Twitter is costly.

  • cartfan88

    Wow…it’s almost like they are giving data away for free.

    Almost.

  • 1messager

    Hahaha they must be kidding XD stop it please ^^

  • Leif Shantz

    The 60 GB plan must be $100 max. otherwise this is highway robbery! Hope that the CRTC will truly protect consumers this November……

    • Elton Bello

      I soooo agree with you

    • MassDeduction

      If that came to be, speed and reliability would drop like crazy as the big-3’s networks become crazy congested. They have a lot of spectrum, but not enough to cover the usage increase that the OP’s suggestion would bring.

    • Elton Bello

      Thats what they are worried about, congestion. What are you worried about?

    • MassDeduction

      I’m worried about a Wind-like experience where extreme congestion reduces data speeds or, worse, makes calls/texts unreliable.

    • Elton Bello

      There is no such thing! Congestion it’s just an excuse when for th! Big three to raise the prices beyond logic. I dont know why you entertain that theory. You dont do consumers no service.

    • MassDeduction

      Right. Next think you’ll tell me putting more vehicles on the roads doesn’t eventually lead to traffic problems, or that cable modems don’t slow down at peak periods.

    • Elton Bello

      As I said, you are not doing customers any service with your posts defending the undefendable. Your posts like this one, serve only your telekom bosses, real or imaginary ones

    • MassDeduction

      LOL. The refuge of those who can’t prove their point any other way, attack the credibility of the other side of the discussion rather than the points the other side makes.

      If you can’t/won’t attempt to back up your points, then the majority of people won’t take them very seriously.

    • Elton Bello

      I habe proved it many times by your posts. You are not on the consumers’ side. At these times when we as consumers are put before such lies and deceits by the big telekoms so they can pass all their costs unreasonably to us, and still making excuses about their service, or as you say congestion lol, it is just sad. If you are not on consumers’ side, what is te purpose of your posts? Or maybe you enjoy the big telekoms propaganda with their dissgustong comercials on tv that say we have the best networks in the world? At what cost? Lol

    • MassDeduction

      You have alleged it many times, and proven it no times. Your strenuous belief in the correctness of your opinion is not proof.

      As a consumer who pays a phone bill, I would want cheaper prices all things being equal. I also want faster speeds, better coverage, better capacity, newer technologies (voice-over-LTE, etc.). Somewhere in the middle is a balance. Lower prices will benefit many consumers. Better speeds/technology/coverage/capacity also benefit consumers. You’re looking at only what you believe you would benefit from, then making the mistake of assuming that that’s what all consumers need/want. *shrug*

    • Elton Bello

      Keep serving the big telcos. Instead of being on customers’ side. Shame!

    • MassDeduction

      LOL. Shame? What is this, a union rally? Sheesh.

      My first mobile phone plan was on Fido in 1998. Mostly urban coverage, much like Wind today, but was one of the cheapest plans available at the time. I paid $26.95 per month for 100 minutes of local-only calling, no SMS, no data, and popular features like voicemail and call display were extra too. These days I pay $65 but I get Canada-wide calling and SMS, regular versions of all the calling features are included (only their deluxe equivalents are extra), and I get enough data to meet my needs at that price. And my plan is an in-market plan, not some old grandparented plan that no one can get anymore.

      Oh, and coverage is *vastly* better. Data speeds are strikingly faster. People talk about EDGE being 2G, but it’s actually 2.5G. True 2G GSM speeds were slower than a dial-up modem, and we were billed by how many minutes we were connected rather than by the amount of data transferred, so you had to turn data off lest you pay tens of thousands of dollars a month.

      If I could go back to my old plan, I would not. And neither would you if you knew your history and knew how good things are right now. Sure they were better three years ago, and if you were smart enough to hold onto a grandparented plan then more power to you.

    • Elton Bello

      GM or CEO?

    • MassDeduction

      Another fine post from someone who can’t come up with a winning argument, so resorts to attacking the credibility of the messenger rather than the message itself.

    • Elton Bello

      Everyone here sees your game and allegiance to the big three. Just look at other posts.

    • MassDeduction

      Anytime you trot out the word “everyone” you’re automatically wrong, as there’s probably no one thing that *everyone* agrees on.

    • Elton Bello

      Comedian..

    • Me Ted

      Sources please. Unless you’re privy to inside information there is nothing to suggest that their network couldn’t handle if.

    • MassDeduction

      Wind has been brought to its knees by around 700K customers. The big-3 have a lot more spectrum, but a lot more customers too.

      It’s not likely the big-3’s networks would stop working if unlimited data was commonly offered, IMO. However, I think speed slowdowns due to congestion would become a very real possibility in some areas.

      I think comparing the MHz of spectrum to number of customers ratio between Wind and the big-3 would be an interesting and potentially instructive comparison. Perhaps I’ll do that sometime.

    • Elton Bello

      He is never on consumers’ side. Makes me think he is telekom management.

    • maattp

      That’s exactly what the big three want you to think.

      Look at T-Mobile in the States. I used them when living in Silicon Valley and got 5 GB + unlimited text and 100 mins for $30/month. They offer family plans that give access to 10 GB/month for only $40. I had zero problems with congestion, it just isn’t an issue with that sort of fair usage. Rogers is just screwing people over, plain and simple. They are giving people less data than years ago when they were operating on a low capacity HSPA network. Nowadays they have surplus bandwidth but they act like it’s some sort of scarce resource.

    • Robobotic

      Capacity on the air interface available at a given time and in a given place is a scarce resource. Only the operators know their cell loads, whether empty rural or busy city, and that’s kept confidential.

    • Ulfredsson The Vanquisher

      So wait… you mean, the company in the United States… who has more subscribers than we have people in Canada… was able to provide service AND at a reasonable price?

      My goodness!!!!

      And in Silicon Valley no less! I would never think that in such a heavy tech industry area they would bother to make it even more robust…
      -_-)

      I just can’t even people today.

    • maattp

      Quit trolling. The point is that T-Mobile is able to offer a generous amount of data in an area with a higher population density than anywhere in Canada and still see no congestion issues. The Big-3 could do the same, don’t kid yourself.

    • Ulfredsson The Vanquisher

      Oh they can, that is not in question. Throw enough money at a problem and it stops. Merely pointing out that your comment is silly as you were living in a *competitive* market in a zone with a concentration of tech industry giants, where if cell service went down, they would likely lose some large contracts.
      <3

    • brent

      best comment on this page

    • MassDeduction

      There’s a lot of (admittedly anecdotal) commentary on HoFo that when T-Mobile rolled out Music Freedom recently, that they started experiencing congestion problems for the first time in many areas. So I don’t buy that there’s no such thing as congestion, no matter how much data you give people. There IS a finite limit, after all, beyond which data will start slowing down, and a limit beyond that where it will even stop working entirely (ask Wind customers in Canada about that!). That’s not a matter for debate, that’s fact. The only question is how close to it the big-3 are now, how close they would be if they offered more unlimited data options, etc.

    • MassDeduction

      The big 3 implement $40/60GB plans, and 500MB/$8 plans.

      In other news, all big-3 network improvements come to a complete halt across Canada.

    • nekkidtruth

      Next you’re going to tell us this is “improvement”. Lmfao

    • MassDeduction

      Nope. I’m definitely not going to say that, as I don’t want/need this much data, nor do I think many others do either. Though perhaps there are some Share plans with upwards of 10 people on them where this could be useful. My Share plan has about a dozen people on it (small business share plan) and we collectively only use about 10GB a month.

      I don’t want to pay more, but I don’t want to get less, so somewhere in the middle a balance must be struck.

    • nekkidtruth

      And therein lies the true issue. There isn’t ever a balance. It’s always outrageous pricing with fewer features or outrageous pricing with a few extra features.

  • fruvous

    Jump on the mobi train while you still can. 20GB for $20 and you can buy more increments if you need more.

    • MassDeduction

      I would if I could. Sadly, no Mobi service offered where I live. 🙂

  • mwahahahaha

    Hahahaha!!! Call me when we reach $10,000 / year share the universe plans!….It will happen!

  • southerndinner

    Seems like Rogers is learning from Apple on how to bend over Canadian customers

  • gommer strike

    That’s a great deal for a family plan.

    Just make sure Timmy the teenager doesn’t start torrenting off of his phone now.

  • Andrew English

    WIND is still better.

  • gmd

    60 GB… that’s Rogers’ high speed allocation.

  • alphaswift

    Why is wireless internet 5-10X more expensive than home internet? I hardly think it’s infrastructure.

  • KiwiBri

    my $30 for 6GB still looking good. Glad I still have it 🙂
    Everyone thought I was nuts getting the 6GB plan 4yrs ago.. “what do you need all that data for? I’d rather have unlimited talk/long distance etc”..
    Ironically now everyone just txt messages and I dont go anywhere near my 250 weekday mins allowance.. but data gets close to 6GB/mth use recently with remote viewing of Rugby World Cup games on TSN GO. ! 🙂

    • Avgvstvs

      Good for you, keep that plan!

  • Gordo70

    Everyone wanted Verizon to come to Canada. I just checked their 30 gb plan $225 and 60 gb $450 plus add the exchange.

  • brandon

    Hey hey hey,,, Give rogers a break …..If you really think about it its a great deal. they charge $70-90 buck a month for about 2-3 GBs for an extra $150 you get way more so its a no brainer.. Thanks Rogers I will be signing up today on this awesome new plan….. *insert sarcasm here*

  • Isaac Szijjarto

    If you don’t need the plan, don’t get it. But why must every Rogers announcement be littered with people bragging about their old plans? Obviously, a 60 GB plan is not going to be meant for a single user on a 6 GB plan but a group of people such as a family or a group of business people or executives. Rogers is simply expanding the scope of the people it can serve and the diversified needs of those people. People are using their phones more and more. So, a 60 GB plan with 10 people that can average 6 GB apiece and get a new phone where 485 + 60*9 = 1025 averages to 102.50 when the 6 GB plan used to be 125 might be a good deal for someone other than yourself.

    I am tired of the negativity.

  • Rogers is looking better and better. My mom and sister are on them. I might end up making the switch. To a company that tends to have all the major windows phones. Ugg. Telus..