You can also find the Pixel 8a when it’s off or dead

A recent update for the Pixel 8 series allows the smartphones to be located even if they’re turned off or dead. This feature is also available on the newly announced Pixel 8a.

You can enable this feature by opting into the Find My Device network. Disabling Find My Device or turning off its network options will not work. This feature won’t work if you turn off Bluetooth or disable location services since Find My uses these features.

Google says it can do this thanks to the Pixel 8 devices’ “specialized Pixel hardware.” This is only available in the U.S. and Canada.

We can only assume this feature is coming to the Pixel 9, 9 Pro and the Pixel Fold 2.

Apple recently launched a similar feature, and Samsung’s handsets can also be found offline.

Via: Android Authority