You can now find Pixel 8 series when offline or dead

A new update for the Pixel 8 series allows it to be located even if it’s off or dead. This feature is part of an update to the Find My Device network.

Google says it can do this thanks to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s “specialized Pixel hardware.” This is available in the U.S. and Canada. It’s unclear if this feature is coming the Pixel 8a.

According to The Verge, who spoke with a Google spokesperson, said that “there’s reserve power on the device for several hours that is channeled to the Bluetooth chip.” Further, the company’s help center indicates that the device can be found for several hours after it’s turned off or if it died from a low battery.

We can only assume that this feature is coming to the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro as well as the Pixel Fold 2.

Apple recently launched a feature similar to this, and Samsung’s handsets can also be found when they’re offline.

Source: Google Blog, The Verge