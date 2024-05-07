Apple announces minor update to Magic Keyboard

Alongside the new M2 iPad Air and the thinnest Apple product ever, the refreshed m4-powered iPad Pro, Apple also unveiled a minor update to the Magic Keyboard at its recent ”Let Loose’ event.

The new keyboard offers an aluminum palm rest and sports a larger trackpad with haptic feedback. It also features a ‘function’ row.

The Magic Keyboard comes in two sizes: one for the 11-inch Pro and the 13-inch model in ‘Black’ and ‘Silver.’ It’s available for pre-order now, with shipments starting next week.

In Canada, the new Magic Keyboard $399 for the 11-inch version and $449 for the 13-inch.

All of our iPad ‘Let Loose’ event content can be found here.