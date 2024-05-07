Apple announces M4 chip at Let Loose iPad event

Apple surprised us with an M4 announcement at its iPad event.

The new 3nm chip will be in the company’s newly announced iPad Air. The company touted major improvements to performance, architecture and graphics.

Apple touted the M4’s AI capabilities thanks to an improved Neural Engine (Apple’s name for the chip’s neural processing unit, or NPU). The tech giant claims the NPU is 60 times faster than its original Neural Engine and significantly ahead of the NPUs available in AI PCs.

