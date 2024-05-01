Musk laid off Tesla Supercharger team after receiving government grants

Tesla announced its plans to lay off everyone who works on its new vehicle and Supercharger teams. It’s unclear why CEO Elon Musk has made this decision.

Musk may want to stop making EV chargers, but the company is the biggest benefactor of the U.S.’ federal EV charging grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to Politico.

In the U.S., many EV charging grants have gone to Tesla, with the company winning about 13 percent of them for a total of over $17 million USD. These grants were to build 41 charging stations in the U.S.

Musk may plan on hiring a new Supercharger team, but it’s also possible that Tesla will end its Supercharger business. Further, Musk’s layoffs included about 14,000 staff members, who comprise most of the Supercharger team.

Bloomberg reports that Tesla has aggressive layoff targets that may be as high as 20 percent of its workforce, which could be over 20,000 people.

Source: Gizmodo, Politico