ID@Xbox Showcase featured dozens of indies, including some from Canada

33 Immortals is a multiplayer action-RPG from Montreal's Thunder Lotus that has garnered a lot of attention, including from Xbox boss Phil Spencer

Bradly Shankar
Apr 29, 20244:28 PM EDT 0 comments
33 Immortals

Xbox held its 2024 ID@Xbox Showcase on April 29th, offering a look at dozens of promising indie games.

Notably, two of these games were Canadian: the action-RPG 33 Immortals (Montreal’s Thunder Lotus) and the adventure game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Dontnod Montreal). The former has teams of players slaying demonic beings in MMO-style raids, while the latter is a choice-driven narrative about childhood secrets from the creators of Life is Strange.

As revealed in the showcase, the closed beta for 33 Immortals begins on May 24th — you can sign up here. It’s worth noting that Microsoft CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer even said it was his standout game from last year’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Lost Records, meanwhile, got a short new trailer revealing a character named Swann, although no specific release date beyond the previously confirmed “late 2024” window was provided. Given the quality of the Life is Strange games, you can expect an emotional story here.

Other titles featured in the ID@Xbox Showcase include Palworld (new Pals revealed), Vampire Survivors (featuring gameplay from the upcoming Contra crossover), Dungeons of Hinterberg (new trailer confirming a July 18th release date), All You Need Is Help (a new game from the creators of PixelJunk) and zany “open-world mascot management crime drama” Promise Mascot Agency (from the creators of Paradise Killer). Unfortunately, there was no Hollow Knight: Silksong, which fans have been dying to see for a while now.

This year’s full ID@Xbox Showcase can be viewed on IGN’s YouTube channel.

Image credit: Thunder Lotus

