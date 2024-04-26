Virgin Plus offering $5/mo credit on $65/75GB 5G plan

Bell’s Virgin Plus has added a $5/mo credit to its $65/75GB 5G plan, bringing the price down to $60.

The credit only lasts for 24 months and is only available for new activations and customers who bring their own devices. Customers who purchase a phone from Virgin are limited to the $65/mo version of the plan.

After the 24-month period, the plan will go back to $65/mo, though as Virgin’s website points out, “prices may increase during subscription.”

The plan is otherwise unchanged and still includes 75GB of 5G data with speeds capped at up to 250Mbps. Additionally, Virgin caps the quality of video streamed over its network at 480p.

Moreover, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting and unlimited international texting sent from Canada.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.