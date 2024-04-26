fbpx
Deals

Virgin Plus offering $5/mo credit on $65/75GB 5G plan

The discount is only available for new customers who bring their own phone

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 26, 20249:36 AM EDT 0 comments

Bell’s Virgin Plus has added a $5/mo credit to its $65/75GB 5G plan, bringing the price down to $60.

The credit only lasts for 24 months and is only available for new activations and customers who bring their own devices. Customers who purchase a phone from Virgin are limited to the $65/mo version of the plan.

After the 24-month period, the plan will go back to $65/mo, though as Virgin’s website points out, “prices may increase during subscription.”

The plan is otherwise unchanged and still includes 75GB of 5G data with speeds capped at up to 250Mbps. Additionally, Virgin caps the quality of video streamed over its network at 480p.

Moreover, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting and unlimited international texting sent from Canada.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Google Pixel gear discounted up to $300 on Amazon, Google and Best Buy

Deals

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations offering 50 percent off Nintendo Switch games

News

PlayStation Store offers up to 75 percent off top games

Deals

This deep-discount Dyson knockoff is too good to pass up

Comments