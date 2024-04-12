fbpx
This week’s top tech news: More plan changes and No Name Mobile

Also, are you Googling why your eyes hurt?

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 12, 20243:11 PM EDT 0 comments

This week was big for carrier news with tons of plan and price changes. We’ve got it all for you in this week’s Antenna, plus a first look at Kobo’s new Libra Colour, the launch of No Name Mobile and more.

 

Also, did you catch this week’s solar eclipse? Hopefully you used protection. Read it all below or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every week.

 

 
 
Welcome back to Antenna, and happy Friday. Did you get a chance to see the eclipse this week? Some of the MobileSyrup team members were able to catch totality, and it was incredible. If you did see it, hopefully you used protection.

While the eclipse captured our attention, it wasn't the only news this week. Here's what you need to know:

- Carriers are back at it, switching out deals for more expensive plans. Check out all our carrier news here.

- Did you know No Frills sells data plans? Neither did we!

- Colour e-reader? Yes, please!

- Call of Duty's new microtransactions cost more than Call of Duty.
 
 
No Frills starts selling data plans as No Name Mobile
No Name Mobile is an offshoot from PC Mobile and runs on Bell's networks. The No Name Mobile plans are locked to 4G speeds. Customers can pick up a SIM at a No Frills store and activate it online.

Read more
 
 
The best iOS emulators you can use right now
Emulators are coming to Apple's App Store soon, but until then, here are the best ways to play retro games. Read more
 
Fizz rolls out new introductory plans after completing beta test
It also plans to expand service to more Canadians and offer SIM cards at Circle K locations. Read more
 
 
Kobo’s Libra Colour brings a subtle palette to the grayscale world of e-readers
Colour e-readers won't be for everyone, but adding colour notes to a book is undeniably cool.
 
 
 
Tons of plan changes this week
 
 
   
Chatr’s new plans include $29/30GB, $34/50GB with Canada-U.S.
Chatr has fewer plans available than before, but the plans generally offer better value. Read more
 
 
 
   
Fido swaps $34/50GB plan for $34/20GB option, adds new 50GB and 60GB plans
Fido's plans all still offer 4G data speeds capped at 150Mbps. Read more
 
 
 
   
Public Mobile rolls out new plans, ditches Canada-U.S. options
Public still has plans with decent data prices and data buckets, but no more Canada-U.S. deals. Read more
 
 
 
   
Freedom removes $60/60GB Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan
Freedom still has $45 and $65 Roam Beyond options and Canada-U.S. plans available. Read more
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Call of Duty’s latest microtransactions cost more than a Call of Duty game
The latest greedy monetization scheme from a big video game company.
Read more
 
Google searches for ‘My eyes hurt’ spike during Solar Eclipse
We're doomed.
Read more
 
 
 
