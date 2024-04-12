Leak shows off all four colours of the Pixel 8a

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a is on the horizon. The tech giant ‘accidentally’ leaked the upcoming device in a recent Google Fi ad.

The ad showed the device in a blue and an off-white colour. Now, as shared by Android Headlines, people expecting the device can look forward to those two colours, in addition to ‘Mint’ and ‘Obsidian’ colourways.

The leak confirms some of the rumours we’ve already heard of. The upcoming device will reportedly feature a 4,500mAh battery with 27W charging. Further, the device will reportedly sport a matte finish, paired with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a 90 or 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will likely run on a Tensor G3 chipset but sport the same camera as the Pixel 7a with a 64-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Google I/O is set to take place on May 14th, and it is likely we will see the Pixel 8a be released at the event.

In Canada, the Pixel 7a starts at $599. Rumours suggest the Pixel 8a might see a price hike in some regions, but it’s not clear if Canada is among them.

Image credit: Android Headlines

Source: Android Headlines