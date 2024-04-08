Google ‘accidentally’ leaks Pixel 8a in Google Fi ad

Google’s Pixel 8a is expected to launch later this year, but it look like that hasn’t stopped the Mountain View, California company from “accidentally” leaking the handset in a recent Google Fi ad.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 8a was spotted by a YouTube user and first shared by GSMArena. The ad shows the handset in blue and an off-white colour. As you can tell from the video above, the phone in the ad is very clearly the Pixel 8a.

The entry-level handset comes in a blue colour, similar to the Pixel 8 Pro, but it lacks the third camera of the Pro variant. It also doesn’t feature a microphone near its rear camera.

We’re expected to see the Pixel 8a at Google I/O next month. The Pixel 8a sports a 6.1-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, 64-megapixel primary shooter, Tensor G3 and more. Google Fi Wireless — which isn’t available in Canada — is the tech giant’s U.S.-based MVNO that provides telephone calls, mobile broadband using cellular networks and Wi-Fi.

Source: 9to5Google