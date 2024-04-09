Ugreen’s cute little robo-charger is just $39.99 at Amazon

Ugreen’s Nexode robot chargers are currently available at a significantly discounted price at Amazon.

The 65W version of the cute charger is normally available for $79.99, but it is currently discounted to $59.99. Amazon is also offering a $20 coupon at checkout, essentially bringing the price down to $39.99.

For $39.99, a cute charger with LEDs on it and 65W GaN fast charging support is a great deal. We’ve reviewed the charger before, and you can read it embedded below. Purchase the charger for $39.99 (regularly $79.99) here.

Amazon also has several other Ugreen deals live right now, including discounts on dongles, hubs, docking stations, charging cables, and more.

Check out a few of them below:

Ugreen Revodok USB C Hub, 5-in-1 USB C Adapter with 4K HDMI, 100W Power Delivery, 3 USB A Data Ports: $19.18 (regularly $32.99)

Ugreen Revodok 7 in 1 USB C Hub, USB C Adapter with 4K HDMI, 100W Power Delivery, USB-C and 2 USB-A Data Ports, SD/TF Card Reader: $31.99 (regularly $49.99) + 5 percent off coupon available

Ugreen Revodok USB C Hub, 7 in 1 USB C Dock with 4K 60Hz HDMI, 1Gbps Ethernet, 2 USB 3.0, 100W PD, SD/TF Card Reader Docking Station: $43.49 (regularly $79.99) + 5 percent off on-site coupon available

Ugreen Revodok USB C Hub 9-in-1, USB C Dock with 4K@60Hz HDMI, 5 Gbps USBC and USBA Data Ports, 1Gbps Ethernet, 100W PD, SD/TF Card Reader, Docking Station: $52.79 (regularly $75.99)

Ugreen 30W USB C Charger Block, Nexode GaN Fast Charger: $18.19 (regularly $24.99)

Ugreen USB C Extension Cable USB 3.2 Gen 2: $13.59 (regularly $25.99)

Ugreen USB C to HDMI Cable: $20.99 (regularly $25.99)

Ugreen M.2 NVMe Enclosure: $25.99 (regularly $39.99)

Ugreen Car Phone Holder: $26.99 ($7 off with on-site coupon)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.