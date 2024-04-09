Ubisoft Massive and Toronto’s Star Wars Outlaws gets August release date in new trailer

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on August 30th, 2024.

The release date for the highly anticipated open-world action-adventure game from Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment was revealed in a new April 9th story trailer. In it, we also see more of scoundrel Kay Vess’ daring mission during the reign of the Galactic Empire.

The game begins with one of her jobs going wrong, making her one of the galaxy’s most wanted criminals and leading her to try to start a new life. The trailer shows off some of the characters she’ll meet, including someone who appears to be a nobleman who gives her the job, various aliens and, most notably, iconic Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt. Some stealth gameplay with Kay and her alien critter friend Nix is also teased.

While this was more of a story-focused trailer, Massive is also touting Outlaws as the first true open-world Star Wars game. A taste of that Grand Theft Auto-style sandbox was shown in a demo last year, and Massive has also confirmed that players will be able to explore cities, the wilderness and outer space.

Originally unveiled last June, Star Wars Outlaws is an original story set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Canada’s Ubisoft Toronto (Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs: Legion) is assisting Sweden-based Massive Entertainment with the development of the game.

In particular, Ubisoft Toronto’s Navid Khavari and Nikki Foy serve as the narrative director and lead writer on the game, respectively, while Venezuelan-Canadian actor Humberly González (Ginny & Georgia) stars as Kay.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game will offer three days of early access as well as other digital bonuses.

Image credit: Ubisoft