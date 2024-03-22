Public Mobile kills $40/75GB promo plan but keeps other deals around

Telus sub-brand, Public Mobile removed one of its ongoing promotional plans that offered 75GB of 5G data for $40/mo.

That $40/75GB plan also included Canada-U.S. usage, making it a pretty solid offer — it’s a bummer it’s gone now.

However, the company still has several ongoing deals that are pretty good, including:

$29/20GB at 4G speeds — new activations only

$34/50GB (unlimited after 50GB) at 5G speeds

$39/60GB within Canada and the US at 5G speeds and unlimited Canada and US minutes/messaging

$50/100GB within Canada and the US at 5G speeds and unlimited Canada and US minutes/messaging

$55/100GB at 5G speeds (unlimited after 100GB) or $50/100GB with a 90-day subscription offering you all 300GB to use upfront, with data usage resetting every three months — but you must pay all three months upfront, too.

You can check out all the deals on Public Mobile’s website.