Apple enables third-party app stores for EU, restrictions for those travelling abroad

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.4 with several new updates, including enabling streaming game apps on the ‌App Store‌, new emojis, podcast transcripts, future-proofing iMessage encryption, and more.

However, the most important update, albeit only applicable in the European Union, is that European users can now access third-party app stores, besides Apple’s own App Store. Apple made that change in compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

However, as pointed out in a support document, Europeans who travel outside the bloc will still be able to use alternate app stores, but only for a limited time. Apple calls this a “Grace Period.”

“If you leave the European Union for short-term travel, you’ll continue to have access to alternative app marketplaces for a grace period. If you’re gone for too long, you’ll lose access to some features, including installing new alternative app marketplaces,” wrote Apple in its support document. “Apps you installed from alternative app marketplaces will continue to function, but they can’t be updated by the marketplace you downloaded them from,” Apple added.

The duration of the ‘Grace Period’ is currently unknown.

If you’re in Canada and want to try out third-party app stores on your iPhones, you’re out of luck. To be eligible to access alternative app stores, users must have their Apple ID country or region set to one of the 27 EU countries or regions, and they must be physically located in the EU.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors