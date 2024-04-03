Echo Show 15 ($110 off) and other smart displays are discounted on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a solid deal on the 2021-released 15.6-inch Echo Show 15.

If you’re in the market for a large screen smart display that can double as a smart home hub, the Echo Show 15 is a solid option. The device can be mounted on a wall or placed on a stand, and can also be used to watch movies and shows, make video calls, play music, and display photos and widgets.

You can learn more about the smart display below.

Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6-inch smart display with Alexa and Fire TV built in: $219.99 (regularly $329.99)

In addition to the Echo Show 15, Amazon has a few other Echo smart displays currently on sale. Check them out below:

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021): $109.99 (regularly $169.99)

All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023): $89.99 (regularly $119.99)

All-new Echo Show 5 Kids (2023): $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Check out all deals on Echo Show displays here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.