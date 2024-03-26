Regina Transit adds contactless payment through mobile app

Transit riders in Regina will soon have an easier way to pay for fairs.

According to a press release, the service is adopting the Cubic Transportation Systems’ Umo platform, which allows contactless payment options and account-based ticketing, beginning in August.

Riders can download the Umo Mobility mobile app and use it to pay for fares, use open loop cards from credit or debit cards, or through reloadable smartcards, which replace the current R-Card system.

The Umo platform is in use elsewhere in Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria, which adopted it last August. According to the Umo website, Vancouver sees 900 buses across 30 transit systems supported by Umo. The site also mentions contactless open payment technologies like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and contactless credit and debit cards.

Umo brings additional features, including fare capping, which limits the costs of transit rides for a specific timeframe.

Cash is also acceptable for Umo users, as the mobile app has top-up options via the app, web portal, or retail partners.

New fair boxes are also coming to all buses on fixed schedules to ensure flexibility and accessibility from Regina Transit.

Image credit: Cubic

Source: Cubic via iPhone in Canada