Interac launches ‘Fraud Fighters classes’ to help Canadians recognize scams

Interac wants to teach Canadians tips to fight fraud — through boxing.

The company is holding what it calls “Fraud Fighters classes” in Toronto, combining boxing with fraud-fighting tips.

Interac lists awareness and education as the first line of defense for Canadians to fight against fraud tactics. Combined with boxing, which the company says is a foundation for self-defence, Canadians will have access to the “1-2 punch to fight fraud.”

“The curated Fraud Fighters experience will help participants sharpen their awareness, build their endurance and boost their self-confidence — all of which build an important foundation to help Canadians combat even the newest forms of fraud,” Joanna Schoneveld, fraud management leader at Interac, said in a statement.

According to a recent survey from Interac, 91 percent of Canadians experienced digital fraud attempts over the past six months. The study further revealed scammers continue to evolve the ways they commit fraud. For example, nearly 20 percent of Canadians received fake job offers from companies over the last year.

The results are based on a survey of 1,500 Canadians between February 23rd and 28th.

When it comes to preventing fraud, Interac says Canadians need to use the “three S approach:” stop, scrutinize, and speak up.

Interac is holding its Fraud Fighters classes with boxing efforts and financial educator Reni Odetoyinbo on April 13th and 20th. More information on how to take part is available here.

