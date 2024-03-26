fbpx
Leak suggests iPhone 16 Pro series will feature a ‘Rose’ colourway

We likely won't see a Gold colourway again this year.

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 26, 202411:06 AM EDT 0 comments
iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series is still more than six months away, but we’ve already started hearing leaks and rumours about it.

According to a Weibo post shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 16 Pro will come in a ‘Rose’ colour. The information comes via the same person who leaked that the iPhone 14 Pro would come in purple.

According to the leaker, the iPhone 16 Pro models will be available in ‘Space Black,’ ‘White,’ ‘Gray’ and ‘Rose’ colourways. The current Blue Titanium hue available for the iPhone 15 Pro models is reportedly being phased out in favour of the new Rose option.

The Space Black colourway, on the other hand, will be similar to the Space Black we saw on the iPhone 14 Pro line, while the White and Gray colourways are also set to receive subtle changes.

Additionally, it is almost certain that Apple will retain the Titanium finish on the new series, and we likely won’t see a Gold colourway again this year.

However, it’s also worth noting that Apple typically releases new smartphones in September, and that is still more than six months away. It could be that there is a change in the colourways by then.

Source: ‘OvO欧欧奕奕奕奕宝宝宝宝酱酱OvO‘ on Weibo, via: ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco)

