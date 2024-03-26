PlayStation to use player-generated clips to help people through games

PlayStation is launching a new Community Game Help experience that enhances its Game Help system.

According to a PlayStation blog post, Community Game Help is for gamers in tricky situations. Gamers can find help by opening the Control Center to look for the Action Card with a ‘Hint Inside’ Icon.

Eventually, gamers will come across hints called ‘Community Game Help,’ as other players can create clips from game footage to aid others. Players rate hints depending on their usefulness, allowing PlayStation to organize helpful information for users.

To contribute to Community Game Help, in the Settings menu, locate ‘Captures & Broadcasts,’ then ‘Captures,’ followed by Community Game Help, and select ‘Participate,’ where users can opt-in. Gamers can also select a monthly capture limit to restrict in-game recordings. PlayStation said the settings would come in the next few months.

Once players opt-in, the PS5 automatically records videos after players complete certain activities. A moderator will review the recording, and once approved, the capture is published as a Game Hint on PlayStation for gamers to learn, watch, and rate.

For console storage, videos are removed once uploaded, and users receive a notification for their published video. No editing process is involved, and footage from additional recording devices, including cameras, webcam, microphone, and party chat, won’t be shared with a moderator.

Players can include Online IDs or chat messages in the videos, depending on the game. To locate your videos, you can find published ones in the Settings menu, which can be removed anytime.

Playstation said the new game help experience will be available for select games on all PS5 consoles later this year.

Image Credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation