Four Pixel 8a model numbers appear in FCC approval

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a is inching closer to launch, with four variants of the device now emerging for certification at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Wireless devices like smartphones need to pass through regulatory approval before they can be sold in most countries, and that process can sometimes reveal details of upcoming smartphones ahead of time. In this case, 9to5Google spotted four new Google device models approved by the FCC.

The devices include the following model numbers: G8HHN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. The included paperwork describes the devices as phones and as “variants” of one another. That’s fairly common practice for phone makers — different variants of phones exist for different carriers and/or countries. For example, there’s likely a model with 5G mmWave support and one without.

And to further support that these devices are the upcoming Pixel 8a, 9to5 pointed out that the ‘G6GPR’ model number matches one seen in a recent leak of the Pixel 8a box.

Unfortunately, the FCC documents don’t provide much more information than that. However, thanks to various leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what the Pixel 8a will be like. It’s expected to sport the Tensor G3 chip, like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The phone will also likely sport a 6.1-inch display, just like the Pixel 7a, and possibly come in black and blue colourways. Google may also offer the Pixel 8a in a larger 256GB storage variant too.

There are also rumours that the Pixel 8a could sport a price hike this year, though that remains to be seen. We’ll likely learn more when Google reveals the Pixel 8a, which is expected to happen at Google I/O in May.

Source: 9to5Google