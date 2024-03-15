All it took was Sony’s ‘Midnight’ Console Cover to make my PS5 Slim look cool

I like things that are matte black.

Whether it’s my smartphone, my car (yes, I really did pay to get part of my Ioniq 5 wrapped in matte), my AirPods Pro, or in this case, my video game consoles, I prefer a subtle, darker look to nearly all things in my life.

This is where Sony’s PS5 console covers come in.

To put it bluntly, I’m not a fan of the PlayStation 5’s design, even the new Slim revision I recently bought after dealing with really bad coil whine with my OG PS5 (someday, I’ll write about that ordeal). I respect Sony trying something out-there and very different, but sitting beside my simple, rectangle-shaped (or fridge-like, depending on who you ask) Xbox Series X, the PS5 looks like a cheap toy.

The recent PS5 Slim revision solves this issue to some extent, but the console still resembles something out of Yu-Gi-Oh. Thankfully, the ‘Midnight Black Console Cover‘ has entirely flipped my perspective on the look of Sony’s current-gen console.

Gone is the Fisher Price-inspired aesthetic, and in its place is a one-colour design that looks decidedly mean and angry (but in a good way). The Midnight Black is a deep matte hue that matches the Series X perfectly, and while I’m not constantly touching the side of my PS5, I prefer the brushed texture to the cheap plastic feel of its stock white Covers.

The Console Cover is relatively easy to install on the PS5 Slim, mostly because the original covers snap off the Slim far more easily than the original PS5. I simply needed to apply just a bit of pressure and “pop,” they were off. The process of attaching the Midnight Black covers is just as straightforward, though you need to make sure you’re putting them in the right places (there are small symbols on the back to help you match them).

Look, I get it — $69.99 is a lot to spend on a few pieces of plastic, but I can’t understate how much these skins change the look of the PS5, and if you hate the design of Sony’s console as much as me, I’d argue they’re worth the cost (Canadian company dbrand sells cool-looking ”Darkplates’ for the original PS5 and a Slim version is coming soon.

The PS5 Slim Console Covers also come in ‘Sterling Silver,’ ‘Volcanic Red,’ ‘Cobalt Blue,’ ‘Gray Camouflage,’ ‘Cosmic Red,’ ‘Starlight Blue,’ ‘Galactic Purple’ and Nova Pink’ (there are also console covers for the older version of the PS5, though there aren’t as many colour options).

It’s worth noting that the same kit works for both the standard and the Digital versions of the PlayStation 5 Slim.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.