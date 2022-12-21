Xbox Series X 8-can replica fridge down to $48.88 at Walmart

If you’re like me and have been waiting for a discount to buy Microsoft’s Xbox Series X replica fridge, the time has arrived (sort of).

The full-sized, 12-can version of the undeniably cool-looking but not very well-reviewed fridge cost $149.99 back when pre-orders first went live last December, but now, the cost is down to $88.88 ($61.11 off).

On the other hand, the 8-can version of the Series X replica fridge is down to just $48.88, making it a much easier joke/impulse buy (even I might pick one up). This smaller version of the fridge cost $99.99 when it was first released ($51.11 off)

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t seem to be a limited-time discount, with both fridges’ regular prices being slashed in time for the holiday shopping season.

Even with the Series X replica fridges’ issues (they’re apparently very loud), they could be the perfect last-minute gift for that gamer in your life.

Image credit: Walmart

Via: RedFlagDeals ‘cain2589’