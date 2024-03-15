How to buy open-box home-theatre products like a pro

Whether you’re a cinephile, gamer, or reality-series devourer, investing in your home-theatre setup can transform your home. By piecing together the right TV or projector, an immersive audio system, comfortable seating, and ambient lighting to capture that movie-theatre vibe, you can create an at-home viewing experience that not only elevates your movie nights and gaming sessions but also becomes the heart of entertainment in your home.

But no matter your goals, there’s no need to go overboard with spending. By making savvy choices and buying open-box products, you can get the home theatre of your dreams at a fraction of the cost. And there are some serious benefits of buying open-box products from Best Buy:

They’re just like new, but you can find them at steep discounts.

They’re professionally inspected and Geek Squad Certified, so you can be sure they work flawlessly.

All of Best Buy’s open-box products come with a one-year warranty.

They always include all of their original accessories.

In other words, when you put together your dream home theatre with open-box products from Best Buy, you have nothing to lose and plenty to save. If you choose to buy open-box, here’s what to keep in mind.

Look for a guarantee that all accessories and components are included

For an open-box television, audio component, or streaming device, make sure you’re getting the original remote control, power cable, instruction manual, and any other accessories (e.g., stand, mounting brackets, or feet) that were originally packaged with the device. And don’t wait to unbox it at home before you discover something’s missing. Luckily, when you purchase any open-box home-theatre product from Best Buy, you’re guaranteed to receive all of the original accessories and components.

Go with a comprehensive warranty

A warranty’s always a safe bet, especially when you’re buying open-box. Some open-box home-theatre items may still include the manufacturer’s warranty, while others may offer a limited store warranty. But with Best Buy, every open-box product, from TVs to wireless multi-room audio, comes with a one-year warranty.

Make sure the specs meet your needs

It can be tempting to take home a great deal based on the price tag alone, but at the end of the day, it’s worth doing some extra legwork and making sure it’s up to the task of how you want to use it, whether it’s for endless streaming, high-definition films, or fast-paced gaming. For TVs in particular, consider the size of the screen (compared to your wall space and the distance to your couch), resolution, connectivity ports, and compatibility with streaming options.

Do your due diligence

Even if a deal is particularly appetizing, any home-theatre item is a big purchase, so make sure you read reviews on that specific item from a trustworthy source. Credible reviews will inform you with real-user experience of how the product performs, along with common issues about compatibility, quality, and performance.

Image credit: Best Buy