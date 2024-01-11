fbpx
‘New phone who dis?’ SpaceX sends first texts through Starlink satellites

The test used T-Mobile's network spectrum

Nida Zafar
Jan 11, 20242:57 PM EST 0 comments

SpaceX’s Starlink has successfully sent and received its first text messages through Direct to Cell satellites.

SpaceX launched six compatible Starlink satellites on January 2nd, and completed the successful test six days later through T-Mobile’s network spectrum. The telecom provider is one of seven to partner with SpaceX.

The project is working to connect users in “dead zones” across the globe — areas where cellular services are hard to reach, like lakes and coastal waters — to text, voice, and data services.

“Starlink satellites with the Direct to Cell payload are equipped with innovative new custom silicon, phased array antennas, and advanced software algorithms that overcome [major] challenges and provide standard LTE service to cell phones on the ground,” the company stated.

SpaceX will launch “hundreds of satellites” to scale the Direct to Cell. It will bring users text services in 2024, followed by voice and data services in 2025.

Toronto-based telecom provider Rogers is partnering with SpaceX to provide the service to Canadians.

Rogers is also working with Lynk Global, another company expanding cellular reach to space. In December, the two companies completed a test call with Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones.

Image credit: Shutterstock 

Source: Starlink

