Google cuts off RCS access for rooted Android devices

This could be a move from Google to bolster RCS security, considering that rooting an Android device gives users elevated privileges within the Android ecosystem

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 1, 202410:30 AM EST 0 comments

Rooted Android devices will no longer be able to send or receive Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages in Google Messages, as revealed by users on Reddit, the Google support page and on XDA Forums, via The Verge.

“As of 2024, Google is now quietly blocking RCS messages on unlocked/rooted android devices,” wrote user Samg381 on Google’s support page. ” Even if your device only has an unlocked bootloader, it is now at risk of being quietly shadowbanned from sending RCS text messages.”

On XDA Forums, user Spookymyo wrote that the RCS chat settings still show it as connected and working. “But when I try to text someone who also has RCS enabled google messages it only goes through as text,” they added.

This could be a move from Google to bolster RCS security, considering that rooting an Android device gives users elevated privileges within the Android ecosystem. Although very unlikely, this could be Google’s attempt to prevent users from bypassing end-to-end encryption within RCS.

Google communications manager Ivy Hunt gave a statement to The Verge, saying that Google is “ensuring that message-issuing/receiving devices are following the operating measures defined by the RCS standard.”

“Google rotates through many solutions to ensure that Android users can communicate sufficiently — and devices that may not have access to one communication protocol will always have at least one other available,” said Hunt. “In this case, users that are not able to use RCS still have access to SMS & MMS messaging.”

It’s worth noting that other at-risk applications, like payment and banking apps, including Google’s own Google Pay, do not work on rooted devices.

Via: The Verge

