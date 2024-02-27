fbpx
Pokémon Legends: Z-A to release in 2025: Will it be the first Switch 2 game?

We don't know much about the game yet, but it will take place in Lumiose City

Patrick O'Rourke
Feb 27, 202412:47 PM EST 0 comments

During The Pokémon Company’s recent Pokémon Presents, we got confirmation that Pokémon Legends A-Z, the next major Pokémon game, is currently in development and will launch in 2025.

Right now, details are scarce. That said, we know that the game takes place in Lumiose City, the same region where Pokémon X and Y were set, and that the game is coming to the Switch. Given recent rumours indicate the Switch 2 (or Super Switch, as I like to call it) will likely launch in 2025, it’s possible Pokémon Legends: Z-A will be a cross-generational release and one of the first games for Nintendo’s next-gen console.

According to the game’s YouTube trailer description, it takes place while “an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon.”

But that’s it. We don’t know what the game looks like, how it will build on the first Pokémon Legends: Z-A Legends’ mechanics, or if Violet and Scarlet‘s poor reception has finally convinced Game Freak to change up the long-running series’ formula. There’s also the recently added pressure of the runaway hit “Pokémon with guns’ game Palworld, which many have described as the Pokémon game they’ve always wanted (including myself). And finally, why is the game called “Z-A?” We’ll likely find out in the coming months.

In other Pokémon-related news, a new Pokémon Trading Game Pocket is coming to smartphones, and new Pocket Monsters are coming to Pokémon Go and Sleep.

Image credit: The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel (Screenshot)

