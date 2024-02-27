Your free Nvidia GeForce Now gaming session will soon come with a side of ads

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, offers three membership tiers, and one of them is free. However, users of the free tier will start seeing ads while they’re waiting for their session to load, starting Wednesday, February 28th.

The free membership gives you access to a basic rig with standard access to gaming servers and one-hour session lengths. The ‘Priority‘ membership costs $13.99/month and offers a premium rig with priority access to premium servers, six-hour session lengths, and up to 1080p gaming at up to 60fps.

The ‘Ultimate‘ membership offers the highest performance and costs $25.99 per month. It offers access to an RTX 4080-powered rig and access to dedicated servers with eight-hour session lengths, up to 4K resolution at up to 120fps.

The information was first shared by The Verge, which says that ads will be up to two minutes long, though they won’t pop up in the middle of gameplay.

“Free users will start to see up to two minutes of ads while waiting in queue to start a gaming session,” said Nvidia spokesperson Stephanie Ngo in a statement given to The Verge.

Ads during the wait time is a way for Nvidia to make extra revenue from free GeForce Now customers without being too obtrusive.

This comes roughly five months after Nvidia increased the subscription cost of its Priority and Ultimate tiers in Canada from $12.99 and $24.99 per month to $13.99 and $25.99 per month, respectively. Read more about it here.

Via: The Verge