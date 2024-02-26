Apple’s wearable concepts include AI-powered smart glasses, AirPods with cameras: report

Apple has a few out-there ideas in the works regarding its roadmap for future wearable products, including AI-powered smart glasses and AirPods that feature a built-in camera.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and his Power On newsletter, both of these concepts are currently in the exploratory phase and may never result in commercial products, so keep that in mind. Still, this report offers a fascinating look behind the curtain at Apple’s product prototyping process.

Let’s get into it: Gurman says that Apple’s AI-powered smart glasses are positioned as working similarly to AirPods, but with more sensors, AI and longer battery life. Surprisingly, they don’t currently feature augmented reality, which means this isn’t the AR/VR headset Apple aims for the Vision Pro to evolve into eventually. With this in mind, the smart glasses sound more like Meta’s Ray-Bans than a full-fledged pair of AR glasses with a transparent display.

Now, onto the more wacky of the two devices, the rumoured camera-equipped AirPods, which Gurman says are currently codenamed ‘B798’ at Apple. According to this report, they would look like normal AirPods, only with a low-resolution camera paired with AI to help users automate their routine. What does this mean? I’m not really sure, but the cameras could be utilized for contextual AI suggestions.

Finally, Gurman also mentions Apple’s rumoured fitness ring, which the Electronic Times (ET News) reported last week that the tech giant was working on. The often-reliable leaker says that Apple is considering developing a ring fitness tracking device but that it isn’t actively developing the device yet.

In other Apple-related news, the company is expected to reveal updates to its iPad lineup in the coming weeks.