Telecom news roundup: Canada continues to offer some of the most expensive mobile data in the world [Feb. 17-23]

A new study from HelloSafe found Canadians paid an average of $7.36 for 1GB of mobile data in September, 26 times higher than residents in France.

More information on the study, along with an outline of other telecom news from the past week, is outlined below:

Business

Canada has the 10th most expensive mobile data in the world, according to a recent study.

Telus is partnering with AWS and Samsung to launch the first virtual roaming gateway in North America.

Freedom Mobile is working to offer Canadians new services, including bundled homes internet, Québecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau told analysts this week.

Xplore is now offering satellite internet services with speeds up to 100Mbps in rural Canada.

Telus is looking for Canadians wanting to beta test its SmartHome+ system.

Opensignal’s recent mobile network experience report shows Canada’s national service providers have their own strengths and weaknesses.

A report from credit rating agency Morningstar DBRS found Canada’s telecom providers are experiencing growth from an influx of immigrants.

Online travel agency FlightHub has launched an eSIM for Canadian travellers

Deals

Public Mobile is offering some customers 1GB of free data.

Image credit: Shutterstock