Telus wants Canadians to beta-test its SmartHome+ program 

Telus is looking for applicants looking to test smart home devices through its SmartHome+ Beta program.

“At Telus, we are reimagining the smart home,” the Vancouver-based service provider’s website states. “We want you to join our Beta community to help test and experience the latest innovations in smart-home technology.”

Cartt reports the program will grant participants access to Telus’ new Home View smart camera plan. It utilizes AI to detect several types of motion, including humans, animals, and vehicles. The system also sends alerts to homeowners when a package arrives and if it detects a familiar face.

“These benefits contribute to a more efficient and effective home security system, offering our customers greater peace of mind and control over their homes even when they are away,” Telus told the publication.

According to the fine print, program participants will be tasked with providing the company feedback through surveys. The participants will also be able to access “extra incentives.” Cartt’s reporting notes this includes free smart home devices and discounted SmartHome+ subscriptions.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus Via: Cartt