Some $15-$25/month Public Mobile customers are receiving 1GB of data for free

Telus’ flanker brand, Public Mobile, is offering 1GB of free additional data to some customers.

RedFlagDeals user ‘jdu0ng’ says they received a text message from Public Mobile about the promotion. The text reads as follows:

“Public Mobile here. To thank you for being a loyal subscriber, we added an extra 1GB of data to your account for free. You don’t have to do anything – other than enjoy the extra data that is. We’ve already added the free data to your account, which will expire in 30 days. Thank you for choosing Public Mobile.”

Another user, ‘gamefacelouie,’ posted a screenshot of the text message. The user is on Public Mobile’s $24/4GB plan.

It’s worth noting that the 1GB extra data won’t carry over. It expires in 30 days from the day you receive the text message.

According to users in the thread, most are on Public’s $15-$25/month plans with 1-5GB of data.

Find more information here.

Image credit: RedFlagDeals ‘gamefacelouie,’ Public Mobile

Source: RedFlagDeals ‘jdu0ng‘